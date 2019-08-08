Samsung Galaxy Note10 vs Apple iPhone XS: Comparing the two premium flagships

Samsung just launched the new Galaxy Note10 lineup– its powerful phablet with a built-in S-pen, massive display and a big battery at a global launch event in New York. But this time around, the company also launched a smaller device named Galaxy Note10 alongside the bigger Galaxy Note10+.

The features of the smaller Note from Samsung puts it against the smaller Apple flagship iPhone XS. While the Galaxy Note10 with triple rear cameras is priced at Rs 69,999 for the Indian consumer, the last year’s Apple iPhone XS is now available at a starting price of Rs 94,900 for the 64GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 vs Apple iPhone XS: Display

The Galaxy Note10 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, which is a Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display with the punch-hole aligned to the centre of the screen. The HDR10+ certified screen has a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels at 401 PPI.

Apple iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch display, which is a Super Retina OLED screen with a notch on top. The HDR10 certified display of iPhone supports Dolby Vision and has a 2435×1125 pixels resolution at 458 PPI.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 vs Apple iPhone XS: Processor, storage

The Galaxy Note10 runs Samsung’s new 7nm Exynos 9825 processor in India. The processor has eight cores which clocked at maximum of 2.7 Ghz. The Apple iPhone XS is powered by the 7nm Apple A12 Bionic chip that is a hexa-core processor .

The Galaxy Note10 will be available in 8GB RAM + 256GB variant without Micro SD support. The 12GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage model is only for the 5G variant, which will be limited to selected markets. Apple iPhone XS is available in 3GB RAM model with three storage models– 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB. There’s no micro SD support on Apple iPhone XS as well.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 vs Apple iPhone XS: Camera

The Galaxy Note10 has a triple rear camera, which includes an OIS (optical image stabilisation) enabled primary 12MP wide-angle sensor with a dual aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4. The 12MP telephoto sensor on Note10 has an f/2.1 aperture and it also supports OIS. The ultra-wide sensor on the phone is 16MP with f/2.2 aperture and 123-degrees view.

Apple iPhone XS features a dual rear camera setup of 12MP+12MP where the OIS enabled primary 12MP sensor is a wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture. The other OIS enabled 12MP sensor is a telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture.

The front camera on the Galaxy Note10 is a 10MP selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture and 80-degree view whereas the front camera on the iPhone XS is a 7MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture with the TrueDepth camera system for Face ID.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 vs Apple iPhone XS: Battery and other features

Samsung Galaxy Note10 has a 3,500 mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 2.0 fast charging via USB Type-C port and fast wireless charging. Apple iPhone XS sports a 2,658mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging via Lightning port and Qi wireless charging.

Both the Galaxy Note10 and iPhone XS have IP68 certification and water and dust resistant and both the devices do not have a 3.5mm headphone. The Samsung Galaxy Note10 comes with an S-Pen with 6-axis sensor including Gyro sensor and Acceleration sensor. It also comes with face-unlock feature and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Apple iPhone XS doesn’t have the in-display fingerprint sensor but it has the Face ID unlock functionality.

Also, the Galaxy Note10 comes with Dex mode that allows the device to be paired to a TV or monitor to work as a virtual desktop with a mouse and keyboard. The DeX also allows Note10 to be connected directly to a Windows or Mac computer using the phone’s USB-C connector.