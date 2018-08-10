Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy Note 8: What has changed

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy Note 8: We take a look at how the Galaxy Note 9 compares with the Note 8 in terms of features and specifications Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy Note 8: We take a look at how the Galaxy Note 9 compares with the Note 8 in terms of features and specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has been announced in two variants – a base variant (6GB RAM + 128GB expandable storage) starting at 999 USD (approximately Rs 68,899). Previously, we have seen detailed specifications and our first impressions of the Galaxy Note 9. Now, we take a look at how the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 compares with its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 8 in terms of features and hardware specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy Note 8: Design and display

The overall design of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 might seem familiar, courtesy of last year’s Galaxy Note 8. However, there have been quite a few noteworthy changes this time around. First up, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 measures 8.8mm in thickness and weighs 201 g. The Galaxy Note 8 is 8.6mm thin and weighs 195 g.

The added weight can be attributed to the bumped up battery, which we will talk about in subsequent sections. Both the models flaunt a metal unibody design with dual cameras on the back. But unlike Galaxy Note 8, the Note 9 has moved the fingerprint reader below the main camera module. On the Note 8, the fingerprint reader can be found next to cameras.

Let’s get one thing straight here that display specifications remain mostly unchanged. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, featuring 2,960 x 1,440 pixels Quad HD+ resolution and 516 ppi pixel density.

The Galaxy Note 8 features a slightly smaller 6.3-inch screen with the same display type, resolution and aspect ratio (18.5:9). Both the devices come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. But unlike on Note 8, Samsung has implemented 3D touch on the Note 9 that is limited to the home button.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy Note 8: Processing hardware, memory

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets its grunts from Qualcomm’s 10nm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.8GHz, paired with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. But SD845 variant will be available in select markets. In India, it will be powered by Samsung’s 10nm Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC, which is equally powerful.

Powering Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is either Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC or Exynos 8895 processor (depending on the market). In India, Samsung has 64GB expandable storage variant that further houses 6GB RAM.

However, the Galaxy Note 9’s base variant sports 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the top-end variant offers 8GB RAM with 512GB storage! And yet, it supports storage expansion of another 512GB.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy Note 9: Camera

Samsung’s Galaxy Note lineup is best-known for packing best-in-class camera experience and zooming capabilities, and we have experienced the same with the Galaxy Note 8 in the past. And we see no reason why the case should be different with the Note 9.

Galaxy Note 9 comes with a dual 12MP+12MP camera. Galaxy Note 9 comes with a dual 12MP+12MP camera.

The Galaxy Note 9 houses a 12MP wide-angle primary sensor with Dual-Pixel Autofocus, variable aperture (f1.5/f2.4), and optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is a secondary 12MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and OIS. It supports 2x optical zoom and up to 10x digital zoom.

As a matter of fact, the Galaxy Note 8 too has similar specifications to offer. The only apparent upgrade being, the Note 9 can record 4K videos at 60 fps as opposed to 30 frames per second on the Galaxy Note 8. Both the devices feature an 8MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Note 8: Software, battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Although the Note 8 initially came running software based on Android Nougat, it is now upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo. Both the devices run Samsung’s custom Experience UI on top of the Android operating system.

Last but not least, the Galaxy Note 9 packs a 4,000mAh battery, which is highest-ever on the Note lineup. It also happens to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor, since the Note 8 sports a 3,300mAh battery under the hood. Both the devices support wireless charging.

Keep watching this space for more updates on Samsung Galaxy Note 9, its India price, availability and launch offers.

