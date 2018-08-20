Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and other smartphones with 4,000mAh battery or higher

From Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to Redmi Note 5 Pro, here are some the best smartphone with a big 4,000mAh battery From Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to Redmi Note 5 Pro, here are some the best smartphone with a big 4,000mAh battery

Smartphone design has evolved over the past few years with the bezels shrinking, and we now get devices with sleek body and truly bezel-less display. From slim and elegantly designed devices to powerhouse processing power, the smartphone market now has a plethora of smartphones with good display, premium design, better internal hardware, reliable imaging sensors across varied price range. But for a device to last long hours, you a need good and durable battery backup as well.

That being said, the leading smartphone brand, Samsung recently introduced its second flagship smartphone for the year Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with a big 4,000mAh battery. The new flagship came with a bunch of upgrades over its predecessor, for instance, an improved S Pen stylus with Bluetooth connectivity support, a slightly bigger display, 12MP dual rear cameras with variable aperture and a massive 512GB onboard storage. While the flagship model flaunts the greatest features available in the Android town, it tags a premium price as well. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 comes for a price starting at Rs 67,900 for the 6GB RAM/128GB model and Rs 84,900 for the 8GB RAM/512GB storage version in the Indian smartphone market.

While that remains one of the best flagship options, you don’t need to spend as much if you are looking for a phone with good battery backup. There are a plenty of smartphones available in the smartphone market across budgets that peg solid battery life and some also offer a compact form factor and competent specifications. Here is the list of such phones with 4000mAh battery or higher:

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20 Pro, the Chinese brand’s latest flagship model carries a huge 4,000mAh battery similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The smartphone promises more than a day’s worth of usage on a single charge. Another attraction of the Huawei P20 Pro is its triple camera setup at the back comprising of a 40MP RGB sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 20MP monochrome sensor with f/1.6 aperture and an 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and OIS. Further, the smartphone has Huawei’s flagship SoC, Kirin 970 with NPU chip baked inside its elegant glass body that provides snappy performance even with heavy-duty tasks. Featuring a tall 6-inch OLED notch-style display in a compact form factor, the phone feels great in the hand. Other features include EMUI 8.1 based Android 8.1 Oreo, 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture and 6GB of RAM. Huawei P20 is available in the Indian market for a price of Rs 64,999.

BlackBerry Evolve X

BlackBerry Evolve X marked its way to India earlier this month for a price of Rs 34,990. While decent battery backup is the USP of the smartphone, BlackBerry Evolve X promises to deliver the same with a big 4,000mAh battery. Notably, the phone comes with BlackBerry Power Centre app that utilises deep learning to evaluate usage and optimises battery usage. Evolve X supports wireless charging as well. Unlike the signature BlackBerry physical keyboard, the new Evolve smartphone offers a full touchscreen display. The phone features a 5.99-inch full HD+ FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Built out of Series 7000 aluminium block, the phone has a textured back panel and Corning Gorilla 5 protection layered up front. Other aspects on the new BlackBerry Evolve X include a 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, Adreno 512 GPU, dual rear cameras with a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 13MP secondary camera sensor with f/2.6 aperture and 6P lens, 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi smartphones are widely known for packing huge battery capacity. The Chinese brand brought its latest Redmi Note 5 series with a massive 4,000mAh battery onboard. Both Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5 deliver up to one and a half days worth of battery backup on a single charge. Both the Redmi phones carry a micro USB port for charging which is quite old-school, however, the devices do support third-party ‘Qualcomm-certified’ quick charge. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Redmi Note 5 look identical from the front fascia with 5.99-inch 18:9 full HD display. However, both the handsets differ in terms of internal hardware. Redmi Note 5 Pro runs more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with 8 Kyro cores that promises better performance. Meanwhile, Redmi Note 5 is powered by a near two-year-old Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC which is still efficient enough to render day-to-day tasks smoothly.

As for photography, Redmi Note 5 Pro sports dual rear camera setup packing 12MP+5MP sensors and a big 20MP sensor up front with soft light for low-light selfies. Redmi Note 5, on the other hand, carries a single camera module with a 12MP sensor and a 5MP front-facing camera with selfie-light. In terms of pricing, the Redmi Note 5 comes for a cost of Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage model and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model. As for the Pro version, the Redmi Note 5 Pro tags a price of Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB version and it goes up to Rs 16,999 for the high-end model with 6GB RAM/64GB onboard storage.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

In case your smartphone usage ends up throttling games half a day, streaming HD content, and browsing social media, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 can be an ideal pick in this case. The phone bundles a mammoth 5,000mAh battery that easily lasts for more than a day. However, the phone doesn’t come with fast charging support which is a bit disappointing. But the good part about the Zenfone Max Pro M1 is its vanilla Android interface that offers clean user experience, unlike the cluttered ZenUI. The phone runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box. Other features include a 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 display, 13MP+5MP dual rear cameras, and 8MP front-facing camera. As for the price, the 3GB RAM/32GB storage version of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes for a cost of Rs 10,999 while the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage version has a price tag of Rs 12,999.

Moto G6 Play

Lenovo-owned brand Motorola recently introduced its lower mid-range smartphone, Moto G6 Play in India. Although the phone carries an entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, it packs a 4,000mAh battery which is claimed to last up to two days on a single charge. It bundles a 15W charger and has Turbo charging support. The phone features a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Moto G6 Play flaunts a 3D contoured glass and a dial-shaped camera module on the rear side. It runs a near stock version of Android Oreo OS. Moto G6 Play sports a 13MP primary camera with LED flash module and an 8MP front-facing camera with selfie-flash. The smartphone comes for a price of Rs 11,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB model.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 might be a year old device but it still stands tall when it comes to battery performance. The Xiaomi phablet packs a behemoth 5,300mAh battery that easily lasts for two days. It comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support and bundles an 18W charger. Besides a huge battery capacity, it carries a big 6.44-inch full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Even though it carries Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 processor underneath its metal body, the smartphone manages to handle day-to-day-tasks smoothly.

Other aspects on Mi Max 2 include 12MP primary camera sensor, a 5MP front-facing camera, Android Nougat OS and 4GB RAM/64GB onboard storage. This jumbo Xiaomi smartphone is available in the Indian market for a price of Rs 14,999.

