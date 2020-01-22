Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes to India: Can it compete against OnePlus 7T?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: A comparison of specs and prices. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: A comparison of specs and prices.

This year, Samsung adopted a new strategy where it has introduced ‘Lite’ versions of its premium Note and Galaxy S series. The Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite were launched ahead of CES 2020, and while the S10 Lite is yet to come to India, the company has brought the Galaxy Note 10 Lite to the market. The starting price for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is Rs 38,999, which makes this a lot more affordable compared to the high-end Galaxy Note devices.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite competes with other affordable flagships in the country in the same price range. The most prominent name in this list is of course, the OnePlus 7T. But is the new Samsung device good enough to stand a chance against the popular OnePlus phone. Here’s our comparison based on price and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Price

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with a price tag of Rs 38,999 for the base model of 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 8GB RAM model of the phone is priced at Rs 40,999. The OnePlus 7T was launched for Rs 37,999 for the base model of 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, however, it now retails for Rs 34,999 regularly. The 256GB storage model of the OnePlus 7T was priced at Rs 39,999 during launch but now retails for Rs 37,999.

Overall, though the Note 10 Lite is slightly more expensive than the OnePlus 7T series, which we should also note is retailing at a discount on Amazon right now thanks to the all the republic day deals.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a triple camera setup at the back carrying a 12MP primary Dual Pixel sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) clubbed with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 123-degree field of view and another 12MP telephoto sensor.

The OnePlus 7T also features a triple rear camera setup which includes a 48MP Sony IMX586 main sensor with a 7P lens structure and OIS, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 117-degree field of view and a 12MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom.

On the front, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 32MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture for taking selfies, whereas the OnePlus 7T features a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Processor and UI

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by Samsung’s own 10nm Exynos 9810 processor paired with Mali-G72 MP18 GPU while OnePlus 7T draws power from the 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with Adreno 640GPU. Both the phone runs Android 10 out of the box with their own custom skin on top.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Other features

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite sports an HDR 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, whereas the OnePlus 7T features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Both the screens have 2400×1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The highlight of the Note 10 Lite is the S Pen, which you won’t find on other devices. At Rs 38,999, this is Samsung’s way of providing the S Pen feature at a more reasonable price than say the regular Note 10 series. This phone also comes with support for Air Command feature, which we saw on the earlier Galaxy Note 10 series. OnePlus 7T features a Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is backed by a 4,500mAh battery as opposed to OnePlus 7T’s 3800mAh battery. The fast charging support on Note device is 25W whereas the OnePlus phone supports 30W Warp Charge 30T. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with an S-Pen with all of the features of the Galaxy Note 10 while retaining the 3.5mm headphone jack. OnePlus 7T, on the other hand, misses these features.

