Samsung Galaxy M52 to iQOO Z5 5G: These smartphones will launch in India soon

Several brands are gearing up to launch new smartphones in India. Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy M52 5G in the country on September 28, whereas Realme will launch the Narzo 50 series on September 24. Other companies such as Motorola and iQOO will also announce new devices soon. Here’s a look at phones that will launch in India soon.

List of phones to launch in India soon

Motorola Edge 20 Pro is expected to launch in India soon

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is soon expected to launch in India. The company has posted a teaser on Twitter, which doesn’t include the name of the smartphone, but shows an image that seems to have a triple camera setup of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro. Last month, Motorola India’s head Prashanth Mani also revealed that the brand has plans to launch the Edge 20 Pro in the country.

The same smartphone is already available outside India, so the specifications could be similar. In Europe, the device ships with a 6.7-inch OLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower fast charging. There is a 108MP triple rear camera and a 32MP selfie camera sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M52 India launch on September 28

Amazon has published a dedicated page, which confirms that Samsung is planning to unveil the Galaxy M52 5G in India on September 28. As per the listing, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will offer a triple rear camera setup. It features a punch-hole display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The teaser also confirms that the device will have a 7.4mm slim build. It will draw power from a 6nm Snapdragon 778G processor. The device has an AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate.

iQOO Z5 5G to launch in India on September 27

iQOO India has confirmed on Twitter that it will bring its latest iQOO Z5 smartphone to India and the launch event will take place on September 27. The device is rumoured to be priced under Rs 30,000 category.

While not a lot is known about the upcoming iQOO Z5, it is expected to offer an AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It could come with 55W fast charging and 5G support. The mid-range smartphone is also rumoured to feature a 64MP triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 50 India launch on September 24

As per Flipkart’s dedicated listing, the Realme Narzo 50 series will launch in India on September 24. The listing shows that the device will pack three cameras at the back and a fingerprint sensor as well. It sports a waterdrop-styled notched display. The Realme Narzo 50 will be powered by a Mediatek Helio G85 chipset. It will pack a 6,000mAh battery. The listing also claims that the upcoming Realme phone will offer a 50MP primary rear camera, a 2MP portrait sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The rest of the details are still unknown.