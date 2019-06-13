Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What’s the difference?

Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Specifications: Samsung has recently launched the latest entrant of its M-series of smartphones, the Galaxy M40. It is among the company’s most affordable device to sport an Infinity-O display and a triple camera setup on the back. Seeing the current competition, the device compares perfectly with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Here we will be highlighting the differences between the new Samsung Galaxy M40 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro in terms of specifications and features.

Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price

Samsung has only launched one variant of its Galaxy M40 in India: 6GB of RAM/128GB of internal storage. The device is priced at Rs 19,990 and will go on sale starting June 18 via Amazon and the company’s own website. It will be made available in two colour options: Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue, both of which will have a gradient look to them.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is already available for consumers to purchase. It is priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM variant with 64GB of internal storage and Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Display

Samsung Galaxy M40 sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ Infinity-O display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The device comes with 480 nits of brightness. This is also the most affordable smartphone to feature the company’s screen sound technology.

Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, features a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch on the front for the selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Processor, RAM, internal storage

Samsung Galaxy M40 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor coupled Adreno 612 GPU for graphics performance. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

Redmi Note 7 Pro also powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor paired with an Adreno 612 GPU. The device comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB of expandable storage. The highest variant of the device is similar to the Galaxy M40 in terms of processing power and RAM/storage areas.

Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Rear cameras

The most obvious difference between both the devices is the placement of the front camera module. Samsung has gone the route of providing a punch-hole display, which it also calls the Infinity O display to accommodate the front camera module. Whereas, the Redmi Note 7 Pro utilises a waterdrop notch style display for the camera.

Samsung Galaxy M40 sports a 16MP front camera sensor located on the left edge of the Infinity O display. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, features a 13MP camera integrated inside of the dot-notch for taking selfies.

Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy M40 sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 32MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture paired with a 5MP depth-sensing camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 123-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture. The device sports an AI scene optimiser and comes with 4K video recording, Slo-mo and Hyperlapse support.

Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture paired with a 5MP depth sensor. The back camera supports a number of artificial intelligence (AI features and also offers 4K video recording.

Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Battery

Samsung’s Galaxy M40 is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. Whereas, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Software

Both the devices run Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system. However, both the manufacturers use their own skins on top of the operating system to differentiate their smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M40 uses the company’s own One UI skin on top of Android Pie. Whereas, the Redmi Note 7 Pro utilises Xiaomi’s MIUI 10 skin on top of Android Pie.