Samsung Galaxy M32 to Realme X7: A list of 5G-ready phones under Rs 20,000

This year, several smartphone brands launched 5G devices across different price points. While there are very few 5G phone options available under Rs 20,000, those should be enough for many users as most of them will offer an all rounder experience. Some of these include the Redmi Note 10T, Realme X7, Samsung Galaxy M32, and the recently launched Lava Agni 5G. If you have been looking for a mid-budget 5G phone in India, then check out the list below.

Samsung Galaxy M32 to Realme X7: A list of 5G phones under Rs 20,000

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T is a 5G smartphone and will cost Rs 16,399 in India. This Redmi Note series phone comes with an octa-core Mediatek Dimensity 700 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast wired charging. Users get a 6.5-inch display with a high 90Hz refresh rate with FHD+ resolution. For photography, Xiaomi has offered a 48MP primary rear camera sensor and an 8MP front camera.

Realme X7 5G

The Realme X7 was launched earlier this year in India. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor. The same chip is also powering the Redmi Note 9T. The Realme X7 is currently the cheapest 5G phone in India and can offer users good enough general performance.

It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 600nits of peak brightness. At the back, there is a 64MP quad rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera on the front. It is backed by a 4,310mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging.

Lava Agni 5G

Lava recently launched its first 5G smartphone in India. As part of the launch, users will be able to buy it for Rs 17,999 if they pre-book the phone before November 17. The original price of the device is Rs 19,999. It has a massive 6.78-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, which is also powering the Realme 8s 5G phone. Other features include a 64MP quad-camera setup, a 16MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

iQOO Z3 5G

The iQOO Z3 is selling for Rs 19,990, which is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It runs on Android 11 OS out of the box. The device ships with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chipset, which supports 5G.

The iQOO Z3 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary GW3 sensor. The company has added a 4,400mAh battery inside the phone. The mid-range phone supports 55W fast charging. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes with a five-layer liquid cooling system. It even offers support for extended RAM functionality.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

The Samsung lovers can check out the Galaxy M32 5G, which packs a MediaTek Dimensity 720 octa-core processor with 12 band support. It is available for Rs 20,999, but you can get it at a very low price if you avail of bank and exchange offers on e-commerce sites. The mid-range phone sports a 6.5-inch TFT display with HD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It has a 48MP quad rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery too. The phone runs on Android 11 out of the box.