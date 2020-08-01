Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Samsung Galaxy M31: Should you upgrade?

Samsung Galaxy M31 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. Whereas, the Galaxy M31s sports a slightly larger 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. (Express Photo) Samsung Galaxy M31 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. Whereas, the Galaxy M31s sports a slightly larger 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. (Express Photo)

Samsung has just launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy M31s. This is the successor to the Galaxy M31, which was launched earlier this year. It has only been a few months since the Galaxy M31 launched back in March and specifications wise both the phones seem quite similar. Let’s take a look if the new Samsung Galaxy M31s is a good successor, or if you are better off purchasing the Samsung Galaxy M31.

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Galaxy M31: Price

Samsung Galaxy M31s starts at Rs 19,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 21,499 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device will be made available in Mirage Black and Mirage Blue colour options and will go on sale starting August 6 on Amazon.

The Galaxy M31, on the other hand, is currently available at Rs 17,499 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, at Rs 18,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 20,499 for the 8GB RAM/64GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Galaxy M31: Specifications comparison

The Samsung Galaxy M31 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. Whereas, the Galaxy M31s sports a slightly larger 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. So basically, the screen to body is larger on the M31s, due to the hole punch over the waterdrop style notch and smaller bezels overall.

Both the devices are powered by the company’s own Exynos 9611 processor, which means on paper they perform similarly. Both run Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own One UI 2.0 skin on top. This basically indicates, in terms of performance there will not be a huge jump, so if you already own a Galaxy M31, shifting to the M31s does not seem viable.

The Galaxy M31s is offered in two variants: 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/128GB storage. Whereas, the Galaxy M31 comes in three variants: 6GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/64GB storage.

Coming to the battery, both the devices are backed by a 6,000mAh battery. However, the charging technologies used are different. The Galaxy M31 comes with support for 15W fast charging, but the Galaxy M31s comes with support for 25W charging.

Both the devices come with a rear mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Galaxy M31 sport a quad camera setup, similar to the Galaxy M31s, but the sensors used are different. The Galaxy M31 sports a 64MP primary Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide angle lens, 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro lens. The Galaxy M31s comes with a better 64MP primary Sony IMX682 sensor paired with a 12MP ultra wide angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro lens.

On the front, both the devices feature a 32MP sensor for taking selfies and with support for 4K video recording.

