Samsung Galaxy M31s vs OnePlus Nord: Which is a better deal?

Samsung just launched its mid-range Galaxy M31s in India. It is an incremental upgrade to the Galaxy M31 launched earlier this year. The phone comes with a bigger screen and improved cameras. The Galaxy M31s starts at Rs 19,499, which is a bit lower when compared to the Rs 24,999 price of the OnePlus Nord. Both the devices have their own specialities and will appeal to different set of consumers.

Today we will take a look at how the new Samsung Galaxy M31s compares in terms of specifications with the OnePlus Nord.

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs OnePlus Nord: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M31s starts at Rs 19,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 21,499 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device will be made available in Mirage Black and Mirage Blue colour options and will go on sale starting August 6 on Amazon.

OnePlus Nord is priced a bit higher, starting at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant are priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively. The device will be made available in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs OnePlus Nord: Design

Both the smartphones look different from one another, however, at the same time represent their brands well. The Galaxy M31s sports an L-shaped quad-camera setup on the top left corner of the device. On the front, it features an Infinity-O display. Galaxy M31s features a gradient colour design and will be made available in Mirage Black and Mirage Blue colour options.

OnePlus Nord features a similar design to its elder sibling the OnePlus 8. It features a curved back with a quad camera setup located on the top left corner. On the front, it features a dual hole-punch display. This is the first OnePlus smartphone to feature an offset rear camera and a dual front camera module.

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs OnePlus Nord: Display

Samsung Galaxy M31s sports a large 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It comes with a 60Hz refresh rate. The device sports a centred hole punch similar to most other Samsung smartphones.

OnePlus Nord features a slightly smaller screen at 6.44-inch. It sports a full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The device comes with comparatively better Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It features a pill-shaped cut-out on the top left corner to accommodate the dual front cameras.

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs OnePlus Nord: Processor and UI

The Galaxy M31s is powered by the company’s own custom octa-core Exynos 9611 processor. To recall, this was the same processor that we saw powering the Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M30s smartphones.

OnePlus Nord on paper is powered by the more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor. This processor gives the OnePlus an advantage in terms of performance but also in terms of networks. Unlike the Galaxy M31s, the Nord comes with support for 5G networks.

OnePlus Nord runs OnePlus Nord runs Google ’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS 10.5 skin on top. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

Both the devices run Google’s Android 10 operating systems with their own custom skins on top. The Nord runs OxygenOS 10.5 and the Galaxy M31s runs on One UI. Both these skins have unique functions and are good in their own fields.

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs OnePlus Nord: Cameras

Both the devices feature a quad-camera setup on the back. The Samsung Galaxy M31s sports a 64MP primary Sony IMX682 sensor paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor for taking selfies.

OnePlus Nord’s quad-camera setup consists of a 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a dual-camera setup consisting of a 32MP primary Sony IMX616 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens for taking selfies.

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs OnePlus Nord: Battery

OnePlus Nord is backed by a 4,115mAh battery with support for the company’s own Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. The Samsung Galaxy M31s has a much larger 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Both the phones come with support for reverse OTG charging, but do not support wireless charging.

