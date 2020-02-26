Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X2: Battle of 64MP camera phones

Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X2: Which 64MP camera phone is better? Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X2: Which 64MP camera phone is better?

Of late we have seen a lot of smartphones come with 64MP camera setup, many of which are now available under Rs 20,000. The latest addition to the list is the Samsung Galaxy M31 that launched in India. The Samsung phone comes with a 64MP primary camera at the back paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and 5MP macro camera and depth sensor. The Galaxy M31 is priced starting at Rs 15,999 in India.

Given the specifications and pricing of the Samsung phone stands well against the Realme X2 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro. We compare the three phones and find out which one offers a better value for money.

Galaxy M31 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X2 design

All three phones look stylish, but given a choice the Redmi Note 8 Pro is the one that stands out the most. The Xiaomi phone sports an all glass Aura design that makes it look premium for its affordable price tag. Both the Realme X2 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro include Gorilla Glass 5 at the back and front. The Redmi phone looks more polished and offers better hand feel out of all three. The Samsung Galaxy M31 includes a polycarbonate back that makes the device look cheaper for the price it asks.

For security, the Samsung Galaxy M31 includes a rear mounted fingerprint sensor at the back while the Redmi and Realme phones come with in-display fingerprint sensor. All three phones include face ID support.

Galaxy M31 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X2 camera

All three phones include a 64MP camera at the back. The Samsung Galaxy M31 packs a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and 5MP macro and depth lens. Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme X2 also use 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor. Both Redmi and Realme phones come with an 8MP ultra wide camera and 2MP depth and macro lens.

All three phones include a waterdrop notch on the front. The Samsung and Realme phones come with a 32MP camera for selfies, while the Redmi Note 8 Pro includes a 20MP image sensor.

Galaxy M31 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X2: Hardware

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is powered by its own Exynos 9611 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone packs a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

In comparison, the Redmi Note 8 Pro uses MediaTek’s Helio G90T processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Xiaomi phone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Realme X2 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G system-on-chip paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Redmi phone comes with a 4000mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support.

Galaxy M31 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X2: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M31 comes in two variants including 6GB RAM and 64GB storage at Rs 15,999 and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 16,999. As a part of the introductory offer the 64GB model will be available at Rs 14,999 while the 128GB version is priced at Rs 15,999.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in three variants: 6GB RAM/64GB storage at Rs 13,999, 6GB RAM/128GB storage at Rs 15,999 and 8GB RAM/128GB storage at Rs 17,999. The Realme X2 also comes in three variants including 4GB RAM/64GB storage at Rs 16,999, 6GB RAM/128GB storage at Rs 18,999 and lastly 8GB RAM/128GB storage at Rs 19,999.

