Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Nokia 5.1 Plus vs Realme 2 Pro comparison

Samsung’s newly launched Galaxy M20 will go up for sale starting February 5, 2019. The price of the online exclusive phone starts at Rs 10,990. The company aims to target millennials with the Galaxy M series, but how does it stand against the competition, at least in terms of pricing and features.

The Galaxy M20 comes in two variants: 3GB RAM and 32GB storage at Rs 10,990 while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option will cost Rs 12,990. We compare Samsung Galaxy M20 with Redmi Note 6 Pro, Nokia 5.1 Plus and Realme 2 Pro based on specifications and features.

Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Nokia 5.1 Plus vs Realme 2 Pro: Design and display

Samsung Galaxy M20 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity V display with 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2340 X 1080 display resolution. The phone has a water-drop notch at the front or what Samsung is calling a V notch.

The bezels are quite thin. On the rear, Galaxy M20 has a dual camera setup, a flash and a fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi’s popular Redmi Note 6 Pro has a similar rear design, but it has a bigger notch over its 6.26-inch display.

The screen resolution is 1080 X 2280 whereas screen-to-body ratio is 81.1 per cent. Redmi Note 6 Pro also has a metal chassis, unlike the Galaxy M20 which has a plastic body with a glass-like finish.

Realme 2 Pro has a similar design to Galaxy M20. The 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 90.8 per cent screen ratio, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2340 X 1080 resolution and water drop-notch is also similar to the M20. The phone also has a polycarbonate chassis with a glass-like finish at the back.

In terms of design, Nokia 5.1 Plus is not much different from Redmi Note 6 Pro but the former’s glass back gives it a premium feel. Nokia 5.1 Plus has a 5.86-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 720 X 1520 resolution.

Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Nokia 5.1 Plus vs Realme 2 Pro: Specifications, Storage

Samsung Galaxy M20 comes with the 14nm FinFET Exynos 7904 processor (1.8GHz Dual-core + 1.6GHz Hexa-Core). This is a new processor from Samsung and the company claims the phone is ideal for gaming, watching movies, etc. The phone comes with options for 3GB and 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage.

Realme 2 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with options for 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM for 64GB of internal storage.

Nokia 5.1 Plus is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 processor with 3 GB RAM and 32GB internal memory.

Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Nokia 5.1 Plus vs Realme 2 Pro: Camera

Samsung Galaxy has 13MP primary rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and another 5MP 120-degree ultra-wide angle camera. The front camera of the phone is 8MP with F/2.0 aperture. In comparison, Realme 2 Pro has a 16MP Sony IMX398 sensor with F/1.7 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor at the rear. The phone has a 16MP AI camera at the front with F/2.0 aperture.

Redmi Note 6 Pro has a dual camera setup of 12MP (F/1.9) + 5MP AI dual at rear and 20MP (F/2.0) + 2MP AI dual camera setup at front. Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with a dual camera setup of 13MP (F/2.0) + 5MP (for depth sensing). The front camera of the phone is 8MP with F/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Realme 2 Pro vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Nokia 5.1 Plus: Battery

Samsung Galaxy M20 comes packed with 5000 mAh battery with fast charging and an in-box 15W Type-C fast charger. This is considerably more than the competition.

Realme 2Pro has a 3500 mAh battery and Redmi Note 6 Pro has 4000 mAh battery (with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support). With 3060 mAh battery inside Nokia 5.1 Plus, the phone has the lowest battery capacity in this list.

Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Realme 2 Pro vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Nokia 5.1 Plus: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M20 will cost Rs 10,990 for the base version of 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option will cost Rs 12,990.

Redmi Note 6 Pro is priced for Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM, 64GB storage. Realme 2 Pro costs Rs 13,990 for 4GB RAM, 64 GB storage, Rs 15,990 for 6GB RAM, 64 GB storage and Rs 17,990 for 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage model. Nokia 5.1 Plus doesn’t come in variants. It is priced at Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.