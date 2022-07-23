Samsung Galaxy M13 4G, M13 5G go on sale today: All you need to know

July 23, 2022 12:52:40 pm
The Samsung Galaxy M13 series, two of the most affordable phones in the brand’s M-series, are available to purchase from today, July 24. The series comprime the Galaxy M13 4G and the Galaxy M13 5G, both of which can be bought on Amazon India. The phones start at Rs 11,999 and come with some introductory offers as well. Here are all the details.
The Samsung Galaxy M13 4G is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 13,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. Amazon is also offering Rs 1250 off on using SBI and ICICI credit cards to make the purchase, while also offering an exchange offer that will get you up to Rs 11,100 off on the M13 4GB variant and Rs 13,050 off on the M13 6GB variant.
The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G also goes on sale today. The phone is available for Rs 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. Amazon is also offering Rs 1250 off on using SBI and ICICI credit cards to make the purchase, along with an exchange offer allowing users to get up to Rs 13,050 off on both the 4GB and 6GB variants.
Samsung Galaxy M13: Features and specifications
The Samsung Galaxy M13 4G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display. It is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 850 processor and comes with a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a depth sensor. There is a 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support.
The Galaxy M13 5G variant meanwhile, comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip. There is a 50MP camera and 5MP ultra-wide camera along with a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging.
