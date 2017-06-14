Samsung Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro First Impressions

Highlights Samsung introduced the Samsung Pay Mini with the Galaxy J7 Max

Galaxy J7 Max priced at Rs. 17,900

Galaxy J7 Pro priced at Rs. 20,900

Samsung today unveiled its 2017 lineup of the J-series smartphones, the Galaxy J7 Max, and the Galaxy J7 Pro in India. The Galaxy J7 Pro will be available from mid-July and will cost you Rs. 20,900, and the Galaxy J7 Max will be available from June 20 and will cost Rs. 17,900.

After we got to spend some time with both the devices at the launch, our first impression of the devices is that Samsung wants to keep a strong hold on the mid-range market with the J-Series lineup. We were able to spend some quality time with the devices at the event and here is what we experienced.

Build Quality

Both the devices come housed in a metal unibody, similar to the other devices available from competitors. Both the smartphones felt solid to hold which you would expect from the Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 25,000 bracket of smartphones. But recently we were also able to experience the new Nokia branded Android smartphones, and it can be said that the J-series will be facing serious competition in the price to build ratio.

Specifications

Both the devices run on Google’s Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, the J7 Max is powered by a 1.6Ghz octa-core MediaTek processor backed by a 3,300mAh battery, whereas the J7 Pro sports a 1.6Ghz octa-core Exynos processor backed by a 3,600mAh battery. The J7 Max comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of external storage, and the J7 Pro comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of Internal Storage, both of which come with a separate slot for the expandable storage. While we were testing out the devices at the booths, both of them felt snappy with enough power to fulfil your daily needs.

The Galaxy J7 Pro sports a 2.5D curved, 5.5-inch full HD Super AMOLED display, which was simply amazing to look at for the price that Samsung is providing the unit at. The Galaxy J7 Max sports a 5.7-inch Full HD TFT display, which was just like any other smartphone available in the market currently at similar price points.

The J7 Pro and Plus both sport, 13MP front and rear cameras with LED flash with a f/1.9 aperture. The cameras come with social features which were designed in India under Samsung’s Make in India initiative.

Both, the new Galaxy J series smartphones will come in Black and Gold colours.

Software

These smartphones run Google’s latest Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. Samsung also has renamed the name of its user interface to Samsung Experience 8.1. This new user interface (UI) is similar to the interface we saw in the Samsung Galaxy S8 lineup. But, Samsung still has a lot of bloatware in its UI.

Samsung also has introduced a new variant of its payment solution, Samsung Pay Mini. The Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro will be coming with the full Samsung Pay payment solution, whereas the J7 Max will be coming with the Samsung Pay Mini, which will only be catering to e-wallets and UPI payments, and will not include debit and credit card integration. Samsung also said they will be rolling out the Samsung Pay Mini to the previous J-series lineup also.

The new J-series also feature social cameras which will be used for instant editing, instant sharing, and instant discovery on social networks. These cameras will also provide an augmented reality experience.

Conclusion

Samsung with the newer J-series devices has tried to put their best foot forward, for the upcoming competition they might face from the newer Nokia Android devices. It is yet to be decided which one of these smartphone giants takes the trophy. Though, I do think that the newer UI combined with the social camera which lets you utilise augmented reality, Samsung Pay in the J-series might be a game changer.

Though for now, we cannot say anything about how these devices will perform in real life situations. We will determine that when we have done the complete comprehensive review.