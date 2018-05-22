Samsung Galaxy J6 and J8 launched in India: Five better alternatives under Rs 20,000

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro to Vivo V9 Youth: Here are some great alternatives for Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8 that you can consider right away. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro to Vivo V9 Youth: Here are some great alternatives for Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8 that you can consider right away.

Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8 have been announced in India starting at Rs 13,990. Both the handsets belong to Samsung’s online-only J-series lineup of smartphones. Samsung has well-established presence in offline market, and now it seems to have locked down a new target, which boils down to having a strong presence in the online space. With that in mind, Samsung J-series lineup just got boosted with two new devices we just mentioned above.

Specifications wise, Samsung Galaxy J6 sports a 5.6-inches HD+ display with narrow bezels. Powering the handset is Samsung’s Exynos 7870 octa-core chip. It has two configurations: 3GB with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB). It features a 13MP main camera and 8MP selfie camera. It runs Android Oreo and packs a 3,000mAh battery under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy J8, on the other hand, sports a bigger 6-inch display and 3,500mAh battery. Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. It houses 16MP+5MP dual rear cameras and 16MP front shooter. It will goes on sale sometime July this year at the price of Rs 18,990.

Since the Galaxy J8 will not be up for grabs at least for a next few weeks, which is a pretty long period we must say, there are many great options available under Rs 20,000 price segment. With that in mind, we have mentioned below some of great alternatives for Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8 that you can consider right away:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (Rs 14,999 onwards)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is one of the great alternatives for both the Galaxy J6 and J8. It starts at Rs 14,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 16,999. On-paper, the Redmi Note 5 Pro beats both the new Galaxy J-series phones hands down with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset coupled with Adreno 509 GPU for graphics. It has 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras. Up front is a 20MP selfie camera up front. It offers a 4,000 battery that holds more juice.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (Rs 10,999 onwards)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 with a 5,000mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor starts at Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and goes all the way up to Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. In fact, Asus also has another variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage coming up for Rs 14,999. It houses 13MP+5MP dual rear cameras with support for portrait shots that results in a tough competition for both the Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8.

Honor 9 Lite (Rs 10,999 onwards)

Honor 9 Lite can be a great alternative for the Galaxy J6 to begin with. It has two variants: One that features 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and costs Rs 10,999. Another variant has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that costs Rs 14,999. The handset flaunts an all-glass build, resulting in more premium looks and feel. On paper, Honor 9 Lite seems to offer a much better deal, courtesy of dual front as well as dual rear cameras.

Nokia 6 2018 (Rs 16,999)

If you want to save some money by not opting for the Galaxy J8 (which is anyway 2 months away from going on sale), why not consider Nokia 6 (2018) instead? It costs Rs 16,999 and runs on a better Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset. It runs the latest, stock Android Oreo software out of the box. So, if you prefer a pure and clean software experience, Nokia 6 (2018) is the smartphone to consider.

Vivo V9 Youth (Rs 18,999)

If you are looking for an alternative for the Galaxy J8 that flaunts an Apple iPhone X style notch, Vivo V9 Youth is a viable option. It runs on the similar Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC and features 4GB RAM. It is backed by Android Oreo 8.1 software with their own FunTouch OS skin on top. In spite of dual rear cameras, the kind of specifications it offers are not necessarily better in comparison, but Vivo V9 Youth is more about looks and design.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd