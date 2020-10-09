Samsung Galaxy F41 vs Poco X3: Which is the better phone under Rs 20,000?

Samsung Galaxy F41 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. Whereas, the Poco X3 features a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 certification. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung has recently launched its new Galaxy F41 aimed at the youth. The phone starts at Rs 16,999 and comes with a number of interesting features like a 6,000mAh battery, a 32-megapixel selfie camera and more. The device will go up against the Poco X3 in the country, which also starts at Rs 16,999. Here we will be taking a look at how the new Samsung Galaxy F41 compares to the Poco X3 and which one is the better option for you to get.

Samsung Galaxy F41 vs Poco X3: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy F41 is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It will be made available in Fusion Green, Fusion Blue and Fusion Black colour options.

Poco X3 is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, at Rs 18,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage option and at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage option. It is available in two colour options – Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey.

Samsung Galaxy F41 vs Poco X3: Display

Samsung Galaxy F41 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. Whereas, the Poco X3 features a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 certification. The device features a hole-punch instead of a waterdrop notch to accommodate the front camera module.

Poco X3 features a 6.67-inch full HD+ display. (Express Photo: Sneha Saha) Poco X3 features a 6.67-inch full HD+ display. (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

Samsung Galaxy F41 vs Poco X3: Processor

Samsung Galaxy F41 is powered by the company’s own Exynos 9611 processor, which is the same processor that powers the Galaxy M31s smartphone. The Poco X3, on the other hand, uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor paired with an Adreno 618 GPU.

Samsung Galaxy F41 vs Poco X3: Software

The Poco X3 runs The Poco X3 runs Google ’s Android 10 operating system with its own MIUI 12 skin on top. (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

Both the Samsung Galaxy F41 and the Poco X3 run Google’s Android 10 operating system with their respective software skins on top. Samsung uses its OneUI skin and Poco uses Xiaomi’s MIUI 12 skin.

Samsung Galaxy F41 vs Poco X3: Battery

Both the devices are backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery module with support for fast charging. Samsung Galaxy F41 supports 15W fast charging, whereas, the Poco X3 supports much faster 33W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy F41 vs Poco X3: Cameras

Samsung Galaxy F41 sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 5MP tertiary sensor with live focus support. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor for capturing selfies.

Poco X3 sports a larger quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP ultra wide angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it features a 20MP selfie camera.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd