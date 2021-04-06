Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs M12: A look at the budget phones and their specs

The Redmi Note 10, Galaxy F12 and Galaxy M12 are some of the latest budget smartphones users can choose from (image source : product image)

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F12, which comes at a price bracket that is already packed with options for consumers. Starting at Rs 10,999, the Galaxy F12 will compete against the newer Redmi Note 10, which starts at Rs 11,999 and also the Galaxy M12 from Samsung itself, which has the same starting price as the F12.

For users looking to buy a device in the under Rs 15,000 segment, specifications and features do matter a lot. We compare the Galaxy F12 with the Redmi Note 10 and Galaxy M12 to showcase the difference in specifications. Keep in mind this comparisons is based on specifications and price only.

Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Galaxy M12: Price

The Galaxy F12 comes in two variants. While the 4GB/64GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy F12 is priced at Rs 10,999, users will need to shell out a little more to purchase the 4GB/128GB variant, which costs Rs 11,999. This is the most affordable phone in the list, though there is no 6GB RAM option unlike the other two.

Users can choose between two variants of the Redmi Note 10. The 4GB/64GB variant of the Redmi Note 10 is priced at Rs 11,999 while the 6GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 13,999.

The Galaxy M12 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage option, while the 6GB/128GB variant costs Rs 13,499.

Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Galaxy M12: Design, Display

Samsung Galaxy F12 comes with a plastic back and weighs 221 g, so it is a bulky phone. The Galaxy F12 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+(720 x 1600 pixels) IPS display that supports 90Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 features a polycarbonate back and comes with a matte finish. The smartphone weighs a little over 178g and comes with a hole-punch selfie camera that is placed on the top centre of the display. The display is 6.43-inches in size and this is an AMOLED FHD+(1080 x 2400 pixels) display. However, the refresh rate is limited to 60 Hz.

Samsung’s Galaxy M12 comes with a plain polycarbonate design with a textured finish on the back of the device. The Galaxy M12 comes with a 6.5-inch IPS display HD+(720 x 1600 pixels) display that supports 90Hz refresh rate.

While both Samsung phones offer a better refresh rate, Redmi has an AMOLED display with higher resolution, which gives it an edge.

Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Galaxy M12: Camera

The Galaxy F12 comes with a quad-camera setup. The primary 48MP shooter is complemented by a 5MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP macro and telephoto camera. The smartphone features an 8MP front-facing camera.

Redmi Note 10 also comes with a quad-camera setup that is headlined by the 48MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture. The phone also features an 8MP ultra-wide lens, an 2MP macro camera, and an 2MP depth sensor. The phone comes with a 13 MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with a quad-camera setup that is headlined by a 48MP primary camera. This one also has a 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is 8MP. Both the F12 and M12 have a similar camera setup, while Redmi has a slightly different camera in terms of hardware.

Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Galaxy M12: Processor, RAM and battery

The Galaxy F12 comes with the the company’s own Exynos 850 processor, which is an octa-core chipset. Maximum RAM offered is 4GB and maximum storage is 128GB. The same processor is powering Samsung’s M12, though you have an option for 6GB RAM out here, maximum storage offered is 128GB.

On the software front, both phones runs Android 11 based on Samsung’s own One Core 3.1 user interface. Both phones also come with a 6000 mAh battery, but Samsung has limited the charging to 15W.

The Redmi Note 10 comes with the Snapdragon 678 chipset and features up to 6GB Ram and 128GB internal storage. Redmi Note 10 also runs Android 11 based on Xiaomi’s own MIUI 12. The battery on the Redmi Note 10 is 5000 mAh and Xiaomi has bundled the 33W fast charger with this.