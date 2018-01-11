Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Camera Samples, Photo Gallery and First Impressions

Samsung launched its first smartphone in 2018, the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) at an event held in New Delhi last evening. The Galaxy A8+ is also Samsung’s first smartphone to feature a dual camera setup on the front which will make the selfie lovers really happy. However, putting a dual camera on your smartphone doesn’t always guarantee that the images taken from it will be good.

It has been priced at Rs 32,990 and will be exclusively available on Amazon India starting January 20. I was at the event and managed to spend some time with the device. Based of that, here are my initial impressions of the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018).

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) sports a 6-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7880 processor paired with the Mali-G71 GPU. It comes with 6GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. All of this is backed by a 3,500mAh non-removable battery and it runs Google’s Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. The device also comes with IP68 water and dust resistance. As for the camera, it features a 16-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture at the rear. At the front, it has a dual camera setup with a 16-megapixel sensor along with an 8-megapixel sensor, both with an aperture of f/1.9.

Design and Build Quality

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ follows in the footsteps of the Galaxy Note 8 in terms of looks with a few minor tweaks here and there. The glass and metal body looks and feels very premium in hand, and the device feels pretty sturdy too. In short, the Galaxy A8+ (2018) looks like a lean mean machine. Though the Galaxy A8+ (2018) flaunts its 18.5:9 aspect ratio display in the specification sheet, the bezels are still noticeable.

On the front, we get to see the 6-inch Full HD+ display along with the earpiece, sensors and the dual selfie cameras. At the rear, we get to see the primary camera with a single LED flash and a fingerprint sensor placed just below the camera, which according to me is a much better placement decision than what Samsung went with on the Galaxy S8 and the Note 8 series. On the bottom edge, the USB Type-C port, the primary microphone and a 3.5mm headphone jack can be spotted. The volume rocker can be found on the left edge, and the power button along with the speaker grille is placed on the right. On the top edge, you will find the SIM tray along with the secondary microphone for noise cancellation.

Display

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ sports a 6-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display. Though the device might seem a bit on the larger size, it doesn’t feel like that when held in hand. The display was extremely good and legible both indoors and outdoors under direct sunlight. The auto-brightness was spot on and I didn’t need to adjust the brightness levels even a bit. The viewing angles of the device were good too.

Camera

As for the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A8+ sports a 16-megapixel primary camera with an aperture of f/1.7. As I mentioned earlier, it features a dual camera setup (16-megapixel + 8-megapixel) with an aperture of f/1.9 at the front. Similar to the Galaxy Note 8, this also features a slew of modes to shoot in, making photography a bit more fun.

During the little time I had with the device, the front cameras didn’t disappoint me. It took good images in both well-lit and low-light conditions. As for the primary camera, it performed well in good lighting, however, when it came to low light photography the camera didn’t perform that well and loss of colour and sharpness could be seen along with a lot of noise. Here are some of the images shot using the A8+.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Initial Thoughts

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) was able to impress me in the short time I had with the device. The additional features like Samsung Pay that the company provides makes the device even better to use. However, at this price point, this device will face a lot of competition at from the likes of OnePlus 5T, Honor View 10, Nokia 8 etc. How it fares against these established players in this segment is something I will tell you shortly in my in-depth review of the A8+ (2018). Stay tuned!