Samsung Galaxy A71 launched: Here are the best 64MP camera phones you can buy right now

Let's take a look at the best smartphones in the market that sport a 64MP camera.

Samsung has unveiled its new Galaxy A71 smartphone, giving us a glimpse as to what the company has planned for early 2020. The Galaxy A71 sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM. The device comes with 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own One UI 2.0 skin on top.

Coming to the optics, the device sports a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor paired with a 12MP secondary sensor, a 5MP depth sensor and another 5MP macro sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor for taking selfies.

All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. As of now, the company has only revealed how the device will look and is yet to reveal what the device will cost. The major USP of the device is its 64MP quad camera setup. As it is currently not available on sale, let’s take a look at other smartphones in the market that sport a 64MP camera.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro is priced at Rs 14,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Whereas, the 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999 and the 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999. The quad-camera setup on the phone includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 20MP sensor placed in the dot-notch for taking selfies.

Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 64MP quad-rear camera setup.

Other specifications include a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Realme XT

Realme XT was the world’s first smartphone to launch with a 64MP camera. It is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It sports a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.

Realme XT was the world's first smartphone to launch with a 64MP camera.

Other specifications include, a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, Android 9 Pie, 4,000mAh battery and support for the company’s own VOOC 3.0 fast charge technology.

Samsung Galaxy A70s

Samsung already offers a smartphone, with a 64MP camera in India, dubbed the Samsung Galaxy A70s. It is priced at Rs 28,999 for the base variant. The device sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, a 5MP depth sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, the device sports a 32MP selfie shooter.

The device sports a 6.7-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. The device runs Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own One UI skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme recently launched another smartphone in India with a 64MP camera setup on the back, the Realme X2 Pro. The device is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. It sports a 64MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP telephoto sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

Realme X2 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU.

It is also one of the cheapest smartphones in the country to offer users with a 90Hz display. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own 50W fast-charging technology.

Redmi K30

Lastly, Xiaomi has also launched another smartphone that sports a 64MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP macro sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP wide-angle sensor. The 4G variant for the same, comes with a 2MP macro sensor instead of the 5MP macro sensor. On the front, both the 4G and 5G variants sport a dual camera setup consisting of a 20MP sensor and a 2MP sensor. The Redmi K30 is currently only available in China and is yet to make its way into the Indian market.

Redmi K30 sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 4G variant is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, whereas, the 5G variant is powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor.

