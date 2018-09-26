Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018): Five smartphones that can give it tough competition in India

Samsung Galaxy A7 with triple cameras launched in India at a starting price of Rs 23,990. Samsung Galaxy A7 with triple cameras launched in India at a starting price of Rs 23,990.

Korean giant Samsung expanded its line-up of A-series smartphones in India yesterday, courtesy of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018). Although we put it through some early tests, the detailed review is still a few days away. For now, let’s take a look at some of the best phones that can give the Galaxy A7 (2018) a tough competition in the Indian market. But before we do that, let’s quickly see what it has to offer. One of the main highlights of the Galaxy A7 (2018), it comes with triple cameras at the rear.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) sports a 6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display. Inside is a 2.2GHz octa-core Exynos 7885 chipset. It has two variants: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB). It packs a 3,300 mAh battery under the hood. In terms of optics, this year’s Galaxy A7 boasts of 24MP+8MP+5MP triple rear cameras. On the front, there’s an 8MP selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) price in India: Rs 23,990 for 4GB RAM/64GB storage, Rs 28,990 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage

Samsung’s latest will be available in India starting tomorrow. Time to look at the competition it will run into.

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus is one of the tough competitors for Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), and there are ample reasons for it. The Nokia 7 Plus has a 12MP+13MP dual rear camera setup with Zeiss optics and 2x optical zoom. And the camera is just one of the many things HMD Global got right with Nokia 7 Plus. It’s powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, which is expected to be more in line Samsung’s Exynos 7885 SoC.

Nokia 7 Plus is also an Android One device for stock Android Oreo OS and frequent Android updates for two years. It also packs a bigger 3,800mAh battery.

Nokia 7 Plus price in India: Rs 25,999

Vivo V11 Pro

Similar to Nokia 7 Plus, powering the Vivo V11 Pro is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC. That’s also why we feel it can give Samsung Galaxy A7 a tough competition in the Indian market. And apart from the processing hardware, it has an in-display fingerprint reader and a waterdrop notch design on the front. Vivo V11 Pro flaunts an attractive display and offers one of the best camera experiences in the mid-range segment.

Vivo V11 Pro has 6GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. It sports a 6.41-inch Full HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) 19.5:9 AMOLED screen. The handset measures 7.9 mm in thickness and weighs 156g with the battery.

Vivo V11 Pro price in India: Rs 25,990

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 is the new sensation for both its price as well as its processing hardware. The Poco F1 has been priced ridiculously low starting at Rs 20,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and going all the way up to Rs 29,999 for Armoured Edition with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. But what’s really important is the fact that it’s powered by a Snapdragon 845 chipset, making it the most affordable phone running Qualcomm’s flagship mobile chipset.

Apart from all that, it provides users with a LiquidCool Technology to prevent the CPU from heating up. It has a 4,000mAh battery under the hood with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support. As for photography, it offers dual cameras with dual-pixel autofocus, hardware multi-frame noise reduction and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) for video recording.

Xiaomi Poco F1 price in India: Rs 20,999 onwards

Honor Play

Honor Play is yet another strong contender that we feel can outperform Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) in India in terms of processing power. Design-wise, it flaunts a slim form factor. Internally, powering the Honor Play is a HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset that is equivalent to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, hence faster than Samsung’s Exynos 7885 processor. Honor Play sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ notch display. It features a 16MP + 2MP rear camera sensors, making it one of the best camera phones under Rs 25,000.

Honor Play price in India: Rs 23,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage

Oppo F9 Pro

There are a few reasons why we feel Oppo F9 Pro has what it takes to compete with Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018). If you want a great-looking design with a gradient spraying that goes all the way through the phone’s middle frame, in addition to an all-glass body, this is your phone. It also flaunts a waterdrop notch design, similar to Vivo V11 Pro.

Oppo F9 Pro houses 16MP + 2MP dual-rear cameras with portrait mode for bokeh effect. It has a 25MP front camera with AI beautification feature.

Oppo F9 Pro price in India: Rs 23,990 for 6GB RAM/64GB storage

