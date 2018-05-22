Samsung Galaxy A6, A6+: Top 5 alternatives to consider in India

From Motorola’s Moto X4 to HMD Global’s Nokia 7 Plus: Here are top five alternatives that can give a tough competition to Samsung Galaxy A6 and A6+ in India. From Motorola’s Moto X4 to HMD Global’s Nokia 7 Plus: Here are top five alternatives that can give a tough competition to Samsung Galaxy A6 and A6+ in India.

New Samsung Galaxy A6 and A6+ smartphones have been announced in India starting at Rs 21,990. The Galaxy A-series lineup of smartphones focus on a metal-unibody design and variety of colour options. Both the smartphones run Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung Experience UI on top and flaunt an Infinity Display on the front with trimmed down bezels.

Samsung Galaxy A6 sports a 5.6-inch HD+ screen with 1,480 x 720 pixels resolution. Inside is a 1.6Ghz Exynos 7870 octa-core processor, in addition to 3GB / 4GB RAM and 32GB / 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB by means of a microSD card). It houses a single 16MP main camera and 16MP front shooter and packs a 3,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy A6+, on the other hand, features a bigger 6-inch screen with 2,280 x 1,080 pixels full HD+ resolution. Internally, there is a a 1.8Ghz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor, just like the Galaxy J8. But unlike the Galaxy A6, this one has a single 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant. It offers a dual camera setup with 16MP+5MP sensors. It is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

A high-end variant of the Galaxy A6 costs Rs 22,990. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A6+ comes at a price of Rs 25,990. Previously, we covered a story on top 5 alternatives for the Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8. In this article, we list some of the best alternatives for the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ you can consider right now:

Motorola Moto X4 (Rs 22,999)

Motorola Moto X4 was launched in India late 2017. Falling under the mid-range price bracket, it gets its grunts from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset ticking at 2.2GHz, which is certainly better than both the Samsung phones. Furthermore, the handset runs near stock Android software experience, and it also received an Android Oreo update towards the end of last year.

Design-wise, the Moto X4 feels stylish, courtesy of a premium glass and metal design. It is also IP68-rated water and dust resistant. It houses a 12MP+8MP dual camera unit on the rear. Up front, there is a 16MP front shooter with LED flash for selfies and video calls. The Moto X4 with 4GB RAM variant costs Rs 22,999. The 6GB RAM variant, on the other hand, is retailing at the price of Rs 24,999.

Vivo V9 (Rs 22,990)

If you prefer design and looks, Vivo V9 is a great alternative for both the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+. Vivo V9 has taken design cues from Apple iPhone X and offered a similar looking notch right above the display. It sports a 6.3-inch screen with 2,280 x 1,080 pixels full HD+ resolution. Vivo V9 is powered a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC paired with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics.

The rear houses a 16MP+5MP dual camera unit while on the front, there is a 24MP selfie camera. Vivo V9 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with a custom FunTouch OS 4.0 UI on top. Vivo V9 carries a 3260 mAh non-removable battery under the hood which is enough to keep the phone powered for a day with standard usage. Vivo V9 costs Rs 22,990.

Nokia 7 Plus (Rs 25,999)

Nokia 7 Plus is one of the best all-round smartphones currently available for purchase in India. In fact, you can read our previous story about 5 things HMD Global got right with Nokia 7 Plus. Powering the handset is Qualcomm’s upper mid-range Snapdragon 660 chipset and Adreno 512 GPU for graphics that is way more powerful than the likes of Galaxy A6 and A6+.

Nokia 7 Plus fares really great in terms of design as well. It sports a 6-inch 18:9 narrow-bezel screen with 2,160 x 1,080 pixels full HD+ resolution. It gets a 12MP+13MP dual camera unit with Carl Zeiss optics, 3,800mAh battery. It offers a pure Android experience, courtesy of Android One. Nokia 7 Plus costs Rs 25,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (Rs 14,999) / Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (Rs 12,999)

Both Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ are priced ridiculously high for their features and specifications. That is exactly why we decided to include the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 in our list of alternatives for the Galaxy A6 and A6+. Both the phones feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset alongside Adreno 509 GPU for graphics that’s faster than the chips used in the two Samsung phones. Add 6-inch 18:9 displays with full HD+ resolution too.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras. Up front is a 20MP front-facing shooter for selfie enthusiasts. Asus has opted for a 13MP+5MP combination at the rear and 8MP up front. The two phones pack high capacity batteries too with the Note 5 Pro flaunting a 4,000 battery under the hood. The Zenfone Max Pro M1, on the other hand, packs a bigger 5,000mAh battery and runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

Despite all the goodies, 4GB RAM and 64GB version of both phones sell well under Rs 15,000.

