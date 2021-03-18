Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Google Pixel 4a: Which phone should you buy?

Samsung has released the Galaxy A-series, and it’s clear why there’s so much excitement about the new smartphone series. The new member in the Galaxy A-series, the Galaxy A52, packs a lot of features that you will find in the company’s high-end smartphone including a high refresh rate screen and an IP67 rating. While the Galaxy A52 seems an interesting device, it faces tough competition from the Google Pixel 4A. We compare Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy A52 with its closest counterpart in the premium mid-range segment, the Pixel 4A.

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Google Pixel 4a: Screen and Design

Samsung Galaxy A52 LTE variant has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Google Pixel 4a has a much smaller 5.8-inch Full HD+ display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The camera cut out is on the top left corner on Pixel 4a and in the middle on Galaxy A52. Both the phones have a plastic back with a matte finish but A52 comes in more colours than just black.

The Galaxy A52 has an in-screen fingerprint scanner whereas Pixel has one on the back. Pixel 4a has a more compact design weighing just 143 grams whereas A52 with more real estate weights 189 grams. IP67 rating for water and dust resistance and Dolby Atmos Support is only available on Galaxy A52.

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Google Pixel 4a: Processor

Samsung Galaxy A52 is powered by an octa-core processor (Dual 2.3 GHz + Hexa 1.8 GHz). The South Korean smartphone maker has not revealed the name or series of the processor yet. Google Pixel 4a, meanwhile, comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor (primary clock speed up to 2.2 GHz). The Galaxy A52 runs on Android 11 out of the box with Samsung One UI 3.1 on top. Pixel 4a runs on Android 10 out of the box but can be upgraded to Android 11. It offers a clean Android experience without any tweaks.

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Google Pixel 4a: Camera

The Galaxy A52 has a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP macro camera and 5MP depth sensor whereas on the front it has a 32MP snapper. It also has a 10x zoom which is a first on the A-series. The Pixel 4a has a single12.2MP camera on the back. On the front, it has an 8MP camera.

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Google Pixel 4a: Battery

The Galaxy A52 comes with a 4,500 mAh battery which has been touted as a two-day battery. It comes with 25W fast-charging support. Pixel 4a has a much smaller 3,140 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Google Pixel 4a: Price and variants

Samsung has not released the India pricing of Galaxy A52 yet. Converting from the prices in Europe Galaxy A52 is expected to start at Rs 30,180. There are three configuration variants of A52 with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Google Pixel 4a is priced at Rs 31,999 for the sole 6GB+128GB configuration.