Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 launched in India, price starts from Rs 26,499

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 have officially been launched in India. The mid-range devices offer a 64MP quad rear camera setup, IP67-certified water-resistant design, Snapdragon 720G processor, punch-hole AMOLED display, and more. The Samsung Galaxy A52 price in India is set at Rs 26,499, which is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. There is also an 8GB + 128GB configuration, priced at Rs 27,999.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 will cost you Rs 34,999. This price is for 8GB + 128GB variant. Samsung is also selling an 8GB + 256GB model, which can be purchased for Rs 37,999. As part of the launch, the company is giving cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards, debit cards and EMI transactions to those who buy the Galaxy A72.

There is up to Rs 2,000 cashback offer on Galaxy A52. Consumers can also avail no-cost EMI offers, with zero down payment and processing charges, across major banks and NBFC partners. Read on to know more about Samsung’s latest Galaxy A-series phones.

Samsung Galaxy A52 specifications

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy A52 ships with Android 11 out of the box. The device has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 90Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution. It is powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor. Samsung has given an option to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For photography sessions, there is a quad rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It supports Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The setup also consists of a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro camera. On the front is a 32MP selfie camera.

In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy A52 supports 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well as a 4,500mAh battery under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy A72 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is a more premium version, which comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display that supports 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is drawing power from the same chipset. It packs a Snapdragon 720G chipset, which is backed by 128GB RAM and 256GB storage. The storage expansion option is also available on Galaxy A72.

At the back, there is a quad rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP macro shooter, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Samsung has added a 32MP selfie sensor on the front, similar to the Galaxy A52.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging.