Here’s our first look at the Galaxy A52, Samsung’s latest premium mid-range smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is now officially available in India and its price starts from Rs 26,499. The mid-range device doesn’t offer support for 5G and packs a Snapdragon 720G chipset, which is also powering the Realme 7 Pro and Poco X3. The Samsung Galaxy A52 comes with a 64MP quad rear camera setup with support for OIS, IP67 rating, 90Hz display, and a contemporary design. The device can shoot 4K videos as well. Samsung phones are known to offer the best displays and you can expect the same with this one too. The new Samsung Galaxy A series phone has a big 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen for media consumption. Here’s a first look at the new Samsung Galaxy A52.

Apart from the Samsung Galaxy A52 phone, you also get a charger in the retail box. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Express photo)

The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 6.5-inch punch-hole AMOLED display, which supports high refresh rate, and FHD+ resolution. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Express photo)

The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a quad camera setup at the back. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Express photo)

The Samsung Galaxy A52 features a sleek and slim profile. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Express photo)

A closer look at the Samsung Galaxy A52's punch-hole display design. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Express photo)

The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a feature-rich UI, which is well optimized for one-hand usage. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Express photo)

The Samsung Galaxy A52 ships with Android 11 out of the box. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Express photo)

Samsung Galaxy A52: Full specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52 packs a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 90Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution. There is a Snapdragon 720G processor. One can expand the internal storage by up to 1TB using a microSD card. For optics, the company has added a quad rear camera setup, comprising of a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).

It is paired with s 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro camera. On the front is a 32MP selfie camera. In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy A52 supports 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The mid-range phone also sports an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,500mAh battery.