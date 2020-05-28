Samsung Galaxy A51 8GB vs Vivo V19: Which makes more sense at Rs 27,999?

Samsung Galaxy A51 8GB RAM vs Vivo V19: Which makes more sense at Rs 27,999? (Express photo) Samsung Galaxy A51 8GB RAM vs Vivo V19: Which makes more sense at Rs 27,999? (Express photo)

Now that the lockdown has been eased smartphone manufacturers have started launching new phones again. On Wednesday, Samsung India launched a new variant of the already existing Galaxy A51. The new model comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. The variant of the Galaxy A51 comes with a price of Rs 27,999 just as the Vivo V19.

Notably, besides the RAM and storage and of course the pricing rest of the specifications of the new Galaxy A51 variant remains the same as the other models. As the Samsung Galaxy A51 8GB RAM model and Vivo V19 come with the same price tag, we have compared the two phones here and listed out the difference between them.

Galaxy A51 vs Vivo V19: What’s different?

Display

The Samsung phone comes with a slightly bigger display. The Galaxy A51 includes a 6.5-inch InfinityO super AMOLED display. In comparison, the Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with dual punch hole camera design.

Hardware and software

Just like most Samsung phones in India this one also comes with Exynos chipset. The Galaxy A51 is powered by Exynos 9611 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage that’s expandable via microSD card. In comparison, the Vivo V19 comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and just as Samsung it includes 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Both Galaxy A51 and Vivo V19 run Google Android 10 based on OneUI and FuntouchOS.

Camera

Both the phones come with quad rear cameras. The Samsung Galaxy A51 includes 1 48MP main camera, 12MP Ultra Wide lens with Night Mode capability, 5MP Macro lens and a 5MP depth camera. In comparison, Vivo V19 comes with 48MP primary camera, 8MP secondary camera, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor. On the front the V19 includes dual 32MP camera setup, while the Samsung phone also includes 32MP single camera.

Battery

Samsung Galaxy A51 comes with a 4000mAh battery while Vivo V19 is backed by a 4500mAh battery. Both phones come with fast charging support. Samsung Galaxy A51 includes 15W fast charging while Vivo V19 comes with 33W fast charging.

