Samsung showcases Flex S, Flex G, and Flex Note foldable displays at MWC 2023

Samsung is currently the dominant player in the foldable smartphone market. The company not only makes foldable smartphones, but it also designs, develops, and manufactures foldable screens. At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, the company showcased various types of foldable displays, some of which are likely to get into the mainstream in the near future.

Here are all the new foldable display form factors that Samsung showcased at its booth in MWC 2023.

Samsung Flex S style screens could make smartphones even more compact (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express) Samsung Flex S style screens could make smartphones even more compact (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

Samsung Flex S

The Samsung Flex S is a multi-fold display that can be folded twice, both inwards and outwards in an S shape. This solution is likely to be featured on ultra-compact smartphones, which can offer more screen real estate when unfolded. A device with a Samsung Flex S could be as small as a Galaxy Z Flip 4 when folded and it could deliver tablet-like real estate when unfolded. On top of that, the three portion-display is also expected to improve the overall multi-tasking experience for those who are always on the go.

With an option to fold outwards or inwards, a user will still have access to the part of the display even when the device is fully folded. And this could also eliminate the requirement for a dedicated cover display like the one on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (review) or the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Flex G style display could make large-screen tablets pocketable (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Flex G style display could make large-screen tablets pocketable (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express

Samsung Flex G

The Samsung Flex G is quite similar to the Flex S, the major difference between the two is that the Flex G can only be folded inwards. This folds in a G shape and when folded the display will be completely protected unlike the Flex S, where, one side of the display will always be visible and unprotected.

The use case for a Flex G is mostly on form factors like compact tablets. And designers can also develop a product, where, opening just one side will enable the part of the display for enhanced productivity and reduced power consumption.

We can expect to see this tech on future Samsung laptops (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express) We can expect to see this tech on future Samsung laptops (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

Samsung Flex Note

The Samsung Flex Note is a display that will be mostly used on foldable laptops, similar to the Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED. When unfolded, a device with a Flex Note style display will offer a much bigger canvas to work on, where, the second half of the display can also be used as a keyboard or for accessing two applications at the same time. We can expect to see this technology on upcoming folding laptops.