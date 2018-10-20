Samsung Diwali Sale: Offers on Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy A8+ and more

During the sale, Samsung is offering customers up to Rs 2,000 cashback on purchases made via Paytm.

Samsung India is holding its Diwali sale, offering various discounts, cashback offers, easy EMI options, etc on smartphones, home appliances and more. The sale is currently live on the company’s official online store and will end on October 22.

During the sale, Samsung is offering customers up to Rs 2,000 cashback on purchases made via Paytm. Customers making purchases via HDFC bank cards will be eligible for cashbacks worth up to Rs 4,000. Bajaj Finserv will give customers a cashback worth Rs 1,000 using its easy EMI options to make purchases. Additionally, Samsung is offering customers exchange offers on all of its devices.

Samsung is offering a Rs 19,000 discount on the Galaxy Note 8, which is available for Rs 48,900. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy A8+ are available for Rs 33,990 and Rs 27,990, respectively. In the budget segment, the Samsung Galaxy On6, Galaxy On8, and Galaxy On7 Prime are being sold at Rs 11,990, Rs 14,990 and Rs 11,490, respectively. The company is also offering various deals like the provision of freebies on a number of its smartphones.

During the sale, the company is also offering discounts on its Smart LED TVs. These include the On Smart 49-inch full HD Smart LED TV, On Smart 43-inch full HD Smart LED TV and On Smart 32-inch HD Smart LED TV, which are available at a discounted price of Rs 59,999, Rs 43,499 and Rs 24,999, respectively.

