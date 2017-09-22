Samsung Bixby Voice now available in India: Here’s how to download and use it

Samsung Electronics on Friday announced that its Bixby voice capabilities are now available for users in India. It is the company’s digital voice assistant that was introduced alongside the company’s Galaxy S8 series. While the early version of Bixby was shipped without voice functionality, Galaxy S8 and S8+ users in India thankfully will now be able to interact with their devices as the company has now enabled Voice input in India. The digital assistant voice capability will also be available on Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy Note 8.

Like the Google Assistant, users will be able to access the intelligent interface via voice commands. Samsung claims that the Bixby is capable of understanding cross-application commands and make interaction with user’s smartphone easier and more intuitive. With the digital voice assistant, users on their Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 devices can create albums, search for pictures, open camera app, and even share posts on social media apps.

“At Samsung, we listen to our consumers and bring in meaningful innovations that help make their lives better. With Bixby, the phone adapts to you and not the other way around. It’s a smarter way to use your phone and get more done. Keeping in mind the diversity in Indian accents and our commitment to ‘Make for India’, Bixby has been optimized to understand Indian accents,”

Mr. Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India said in a press release.

While the Bixby voice capabilities are now available on the high-end Samsung smartphones if you own any of these (Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ or Galaxy Note 8) here’s how you can download and use the Bixby voice assistant.

The premium Galaxy S8 series and the Galaxy Note 8 carries a dedicated Bixby button which is located on the left edge below the volume rockers. Press and hold the Bixby button, it will then lead you to update it. The update carries a file size of around 47.4MB which can be downloaded via Mobile Data or Wi-Fi.

Once downloaded it will ask you to select a language – English US or Korean.

Confirm the language, it will then ask you to sign in via your Samsung Account. (If you don’t have one you can create it either entering your email id or with your phone number).

Press hold the dedicated Bixby button to update it

You can also verify identity with biometrics via Samsung Pass.

After signing in you will be asked to agree terms of service, hit “I have read and agree to all” after reading the terms.

Following this, it will lead you to Bixby Voice tutorial after completion of which you are free to invoke the digital voice assistant on your device.

the digital voice assistant is currently available in two language

As we mentioned you can simply activate it by simply press holding the Bixby button and give it a voice command to perform tasks such as opening multi-window view, send messages to your friends, know about weather, open camera app, contact list and more.