Samsung ‘Big TV’ festival: Top offers on QLED TVs, Neo QLED 8K TVs and more

Samsung has announced its ‘Big TV’ Festival, where is it offering discounts, cashback on its QLED TVs, premium NEO QLED TV range, and giving away free products for those who buy these televisions. The schemes will last till January 31, 2022, with Samsung offering up to 20 per cent cashback, EMI starting at Rs 1,990, and a warranty of up to two years. Here’s a look at the offers.

Samsung offers on TVs

Samsung will offer a free soundbar worth Rs 94,990 to those who purchase the 85 or 75-inch NEO QLED 8K TVs. The QLED 8K 65-inch variant costs Rs 3,74,990, while the 85-inch version costs Rs 13,49,990. Another 65-inch model in the NEO QLED with 8K costs Rs 3,24,990. The price for the 75-inch variant is not listed on the Samsung website.

For those who purchase the 65-inch Neo QLED 8K, the 75-inch UHD TV, 65-inch and 55-inch Neo QLED TV, and 65-inch and 55-inch QLED TVs, Samsung will give them a free Galaxy A7 LTE Tab. The tablet costs Rs 21,999 otherwise.

Samsung is also offering EMI options starting at Rs 1,990 on the 55-inch and above on the premium range of TVs. Consumers can also get cashback of up to 20 per cent and an extended warranty when purchasing these TVs. Further, Samsung’s QLED TVs will come with a 10-year no-screen burn-in warranty.

Consumers will also get a one-year standard and one-year additional warranty on other Samsung TVs.

Samsung NEO QLED 8K and 4K TVs

Samsung’s range of Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs are available in various models. The QN800A comes in 75-inch and 65-inch with the 65-inch starting at Rs 3,74,990 with 8K resolution on both. The price of the 75-inch version is not listed on the Samsung website.

The QN900A comes in an 85-inch 8K version priced at Rs 13,49,990, while there’s also a 65-inch QN700A starting at Rs 3,24,990 for the 8K resolution.

The Neo QLED 4K TV line-up has two models – QN85A (comes 75-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch options) and QN90A (comes in 98-inch, 85-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, and 50-inch options).The QN90A series starts at Rs 1,75,990 (for the 55-inch version), while the QN85A starts at Rs 1,60,990 for the 50-inch option and Rs 2,29,990 for the 65-inch version. The price of the 75-inch variant is not listed.

Samsung has not listed the prices of all models on the website, especially some of the bigger sizes, and interested buyers will probably have to find a retail store to get these.

The 2021 Neo QLED TV models are powered by the company’s Neo Quantum processor, which is said to leverage up to 16 different neural network models in order to boost the image quality from 4k to 8K irrespective of input quality or resolution. The refresh rate on these TVs is 120Hz.

They also use Quantum Mini LEDs which result in deeper blacks and eliminate any potential blooming, along with an enhanced contrast ratio. The TVs have a bezel-less design as well and come with features such as Object Tracking Sound Pro as well. Samsung this says can help produce a dynamic sound that corresponds to the movement of objects on the screen. This technology is also present on the QLED TVs by Samsung.

The QLED TVs also feature an Ambient Mode which turns the TV into a piece of art, blending with the interior. This is similar to what we have seen on the Frame series. The QLED series comes with voice control with the new Bixby and Alexa feature on one remote control.

Samsung’s QLED TVs start at Rs 63,990 for the 43-inch versions going up to Rs 1,74,990 for the 65-inch options. This is for model numbers Q60A. The Q80A range starts at Rs 1,35,990 for the 55-inch variant. The QN85A Neo QLED 4K starts at Rs 1,60,990 for the 55-inch version, while the QN90A starts at Rs 1,75,990 for the 55-inch version.