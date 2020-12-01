Samsung announces new referral program: Here are the details

Customers who have an out of warranty damaged Samsung smartphone, can take it over to an authorized service centre and get a 5 percent discount coupon. (Representational Photo: Express Photo)

Samsung India has announced a number of new programs for its customers purchasing smartphones from Samsung Exclusive Stores. These new programs include the Smart Club Loyalty Program, Samsung Referral Program, Benefits for Repeat Customers and a new WhatsApp ChatBot. The company states that these new programs will enhance the shopping experience for consumers purchasing its devices.

Under its Smart Club Loyalty program, the company will provide its customers will reward points, service coupons, and other attractive benefits on the purchase of a new smartphone over Rs 15,000 in value. Customers can then use these points to make subsequent purchases at Samsung Stores. Apart from the points, customers will also get three vouchers worth up to Rs 6,000 with their Smart Club membership. They will also get fast track upgrades on products.

The Samsung Referral Program will allow Samsung customers to refer their friends and family Samsung smartphones and get a benefit. On a successful transaction, both the referrer and referee will get reward points on their Smart Club cards. On the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip, the referrer will get Rs 2,500 and the referee will get Rs 3,500. For the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10+, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10e, the referrer will get Rs 1,500 and the referee will get Rs 2,000. Lastly, on the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite, the referrer will get Rs 1,000 and the referee will get Rs 1,500.

Customers who have an out of warranty damaged Samsung smartphone, can take it over to an authorized service centre and get a 5 percent discount coupon, which can be redeemed at Samsung’s official online and offline stores.

Apart from all of these benefits, Samsung has also launched a new WhatsApp Chatbot that will help its customers connect to the nearest Samsung SmartCafe in a few clicks. Customers can text the WhatsApp number 9870-494949, to locate the nearest Samsung SmartCafe, buy online from the store, book a Home Demo and more.

“Samsung has taken several initiatives over the last few months to make Samsung Exclusive Stores a safe and secure destination for Galaxy device customers. All our Exclusive Stores across the country are Suraksha certified to ensure that consumers and employees feel confident about their wellbeing and safety. We are excited to bring new innovations to shopper journeys by introducing Samsung Referral Program, the discount coupon program and enhancing Smart Club Loyalty Program for customers looking to buy Galaxy devices from our Exclusive Stores. We are also committed to providing our customers with virtual services such as Samsung WhatsApp Chatbot that will further strengthen our efforts towards creating more convenient customer journey,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

