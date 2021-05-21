Samsung announces discounts on Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and more for students

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is priced at Rs 55,999 for the Wi-Fi variant and the LTE variant is priced at Rs 63,999. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung has announced special offers on its Galaxy Tabs as part of its ‘Back to School’ campaign for students. The new offers from the company are applicable on devices, including Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Galaxy Tab A7 among others. The discounts vary depending on the platform.

Student offers: Offline and online

Samsung will allow students to avail the ‘Student Advantage’ offers at its Smart cafes and plazas. Students can visit any of these stores and validate their college email ID while billing to get the relevant discount. They will also receive Smart Club membership, which includes bonus privileges such as reward points and service benefits. This special offer is in addition to regular consumer offers on Galaxy Tabs.

Samsung has also partnered with Amazon to provide students with benefits up to Rs 2,000 on Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi, as part of Amazon’s Prime Young Adult program. Consumers who are eligible for the offer will see a special coupon in their Amazon account.

Must Read | Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus LTE review: The best Android tablet

On Flipkart, the ‘Smart Upgrade on Tablets’ program will allow consumers to get a new device while paying only 70 per cent of the price of any Galaxy Tablet at the time of checkout. After one year, consumers can either purchase a new Galaxy Tab on Flipkart and return the original device, or can continue using their tablet, by paying the remaining 30 per cent of the original price. The offer has also been available on various Samsung smartphones including the high Galaxy S21 series for some time now.

Discounts on Samsung tablets

Samsung will give students and teachers benefits of up to 10 per cent discount while purchasing the Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Galaxy Tab A7 on its own e-store. Students across the country can get these benefits by using their official college/school/university email id or through validation by an authorised student credentials verification agency.

Samsung is offering an instant discount of Rs 10,000 on tablet keyboards for the Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7. The effective price after discount will be Rs 7,999 for Tab S7+ keyboard cover and Rs 5,999 for the Tab S7. HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card users can avail Rs 10,000 cash back on Galaxy Tab S7+ and Rs 9,000 cash back on Galaxy Tab S7.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will come with Galaxy Buds+ at a special price of Rs 1,999. HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card users get additional cash back of Rs 3000. If you want to buy a Galaxy Tab A7, you will get Samsung branded cover at a discounted price of Rs 999. There’s also the HDFC cash back offer of Rs 2,000.