scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 21, 2021
Most read

Samsung announces discounts on Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and more for students

Samsung has announced various new offers on its Galaxy Tabs as part of its ‘Back to School’ campaign for students. Read on to know how you can avail the offers from Samsung.

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |
May 21, 2021 6:33:27 pm
Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 launched in India, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 price, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ price, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 features, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ featuresSamsung Galaxy Tab S7 is priced at Rs 55,999 for the Wi-Fi variant and the LTE variant is priced at Rs 63,999. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung has announced special offers on its Galaxy Tabs as part of its ‘Back to School’ campaign for students. The new offers from the company are applicable on devices, including Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Galaxy Tab A7 among others. The discounts vary depending on the platform.

Student offers: Offline and online

Samsung will allow students to avail the ‘Student Advantage’ offers at its Smart cafes and plazas. Students can visit any of these stores and validate their college email ID while billing to get the relevant discount.  They will also receive Smart Club membership, which includes bonus privileges such as reward points and service benefits. This special offer is in addition to regular consumer offers on Galaxy Tabs.

Samsung has also partnered with Amazon to provide students with benefits up to Rs 2,000 on Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi, as part of Amazon’s Prime Young Adult program. Consumers who are eligible for the offer will see a special coupon in their Amazon account.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Must Read |Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus LTE review: The best Android tablet

On Flipkart, the ‘Smart Upgrade on Tablets’ program will allow consumers to get a new device while paying only 70 per cent of the price of any Galaxy Tablet at the time of checkout. After one year, consumers can either purchase a new Galaxy Tab on Flipkart and return the original device, or can continue using their tablet, by paying the remaining 30 per cent of the original price. The offer has also been available on various Samsung smartphones including the high Galaxy S21 series for some time now.

Discounts on Samsung tablets

Samsung will give students and teachers benefits of up to 10 per cent discount while purchasing the Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Galaxy Tab A7 on its own e-store. Students across the country can get these benefits by using their official college/school/university email id or through validation by an authorised student credentials verification agency.

Samsung is offering an instant discount of Rs 10,000 on tablet keyboards for the Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7.  The effective price after discount will be Rs 7,999 for Tab S7+ keyboard cover and Rs 5,999 for the Tab S7. HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card users can avail Rs 10,000 cash back on Galaxy Tab S7+ and Rs 9,000 cash back on Galaxy Tab S7.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will come with Galaxy Buds+ at a special price of Rs 1,999. HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card users get additional cash back of Rs 3000. If you want to buy a Galaxy Tab A7, you will get Samsung branded cover at a discounted price of Rs 999. There’s also the HDFC cash back offer of Rs 2,000.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Infinix Hot 10S, Noise Flair earphones, JBL microphone, Sony Xperia Ace 2, Molekule Air Mini+,
Tech launches of the week: Realme Watch 2 Pro, Infinix Hot 10S, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

May 21: Latest News

Advertisement
x