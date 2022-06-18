Samsung announces 24-month No Cost EMI plans for S22-series, Z-series flagships

Samsung announced a new 24-month No-Cost EMI plan for Indian users looking to buy flagship Samsung smartphones including the Galaxy S22 series phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.

The new No-Cost EMI offer will allow users to purchase these phones with an EMI scheme that begins at as low as Rs 3,042 for the Galaxy S22, while phones like the high-end Galaxy S22 Ultra can be grabbed for an EMI of Rs 4,584. The offer is available in partnership with HDFC Bank and can be availed at retail outlets pan India.

The full price of the Galaxy S22 starts at Rs 72,999 while the Galaxy S22+ starts at Rs 84,999. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at Rs 1,34,999. Samsung’s folding smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 start at Rs 1,49,999 and Rs 84,999 respectively.

“Consumers are at the centre of everything we do at Samsung. Taking another big step to make their lives easier, we are extremely happy to introduce a never-before 24 Months No Cost EMI offer with HDFC bank on our premium Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. This offer will help more consumers experience the latest technology from Samsung and also help us unlock new demand for our flagship and foldable smartphones,” Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head of Product Marketing, Samsung India said on the new offer.

In addition to the 24 Months No-Cost EMI offer, consumers purchasing Galaxy S22 Ultra can also get the Galaxy Watch 4 for Rs 2,999 instead of its full price,.and those purchasing the Galaxy S22+ or Galaxy S22 can get the Galaxy Buds 2 for Rs 2,999 instead of its full price.