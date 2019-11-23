Samsung 10th anniversary sale now live: Discounts on Galaxy Note 10, S10, A70s and more

Samsung is currently holding its 10th-anniversary sale of selling Galaxy branded smartphones in the Indian market. The sale is currently live and will go on until December 31. During the sale, the company will provide consumers with a wide variety of offers like discounts, gifts and cashbacks on various Galaxy smartphones.

Advertising

Starting with the entry-level devices, Samsung will be offering its Galaxy A30s at Rs 15,999, down from its usual price of Rs 16,999. Whereas, the Galaxy A50s 4GB RAM variant is currently available at Rs 19,999 (originally for 22,999) and the 6GB RAM variant is currently available at Rs 21,999 (originally for Rs 24,999).

The company is offering no discount on the Galaxy A70s, which is currently available at Rs 30,999 for the sole 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. However, it is bundling a free pair of Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 1,999 with it.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ customers will get an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 and Rs 4,000, respectively. Whereas, the Galaxy S10e customers will get an instant cashback of Rs 8,000. Customers purchasing any of the Galaxy S10 series of devices using an HDFC Bank card will get an additional cashback of Rs 6,000.

Advertising

The company is not offering any discount on its Galaxy Note 10 lineup of smartphones. It will only be offering a cashback of Rs 6,000 to customers purchasing the device using an HDFC Bank credit/debit card.

The 10-year anniversary sale will go live today on the company’s own website. These offers will also be made available via other online retailers and via offline stores.