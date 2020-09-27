RR vs KXIP IPL 2020 Live Streaming: How to watch IPL match online on Hotstar, AirtelTV, JioTV

Sanju Samson and Steve Smith shared a 121-run partnership against CSK (Source: IPL)

RR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Both Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab are high on confidence after winning their previous match comprehensively. Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith will not look to make many changes as his side was able to post a gigantic total against Chennai Super Kings. Sanju Samson will again be a key factor in the Rajasthan batting lineup. However, we may see one change in the lineup as Jos Buttler is available. On the other hand, skipper Rahul is in fine form after a record-breaking 132-run knock against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He may look to make one change as Nicholas Pooran has struggled to find his timing. Also, Chris Gayle is yet to play his first match in the season.

RR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 live on Hotstar

The Star Network has the official rights to broadcast and stream all the IPL 2020 matches in India. All of the matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and other Star Sports channels. They will also be live-streamed via the Disney+ Hotstar app. To watch all of the matches, people can purchase a Disney+ Hotstar Premium priced at Rs 299 per month/at Rs 1,499 per year or Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription priced at Rs 399 per year. The Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS, and Amazon Fire TV stick.

How to get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for free?

Reliance Jio and Airtel have partnered with Disney+ Hotstar to offer the VIP plan complementary with select recharges to customers. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777, Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599. Select JioFibre plans also offer a complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Your Disney+ Hotstar subscription will automatically be activated within 10 minutes once you opt for one of these recharges. To access the IPL content, you can open the Disney+ Hotstar website or app and login with your mobile number and OTP.

