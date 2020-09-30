IPL 2020 RR vs KKR Live Streaming Online: How to watch match live on Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel, Jio

Sanju Samson and Steve Smith shared a 121-run partnership against CSK (Source: IPL)

In the 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals will take on Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Rajasthan are at the top of the table having registered two wins from their two games including the highest run chase against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the previous game. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are in seventh place on the table despite a win from the two games they played. This is also Rajasthan’s first game out of Sharjah Cricket Ground. Smith’s batting lineup will have to adjust to the relatively big boundaries of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Sanju Samson is in red-hot form having scored two half-centuries on the trot. Karthik’s bowlers will be tasked with restricting Rajashtan to a smaller total tonight.

RCB vs MI, IPL 2020 live on Hotstar

Star Network has the official rights to broadcast and digitally stream all matches, during IPL 2020 in India. The matches will be live-streamed on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD channels on television. Apart from that, they will also be live-streamed via the Disney+ Hotstar app, which is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription priced at Rs 299 per month/Rs 1,499 per year or the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription priced at Rs 399 per year. Both the subscriptions allow customers to view the matches live on supported platforms.

Airtel, Reliance Jio complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Reliance Jio and Airtel have bundled the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription plan for a duration of one year with select prepaid plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777, Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599.

The subscription will automatically be activated within 10 minutes after the user gets one of the listed recharges done. To access the content, you can open the Disney+ Hotstar website or app and login with your mobile number and OTP.

