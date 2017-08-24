Reliance JioPhone booking open: Here’s how to buy one online and offline

Reliance JioPhone is finally available to book in India. Those interested in buying the JioPhone will first need to pre-book the device, and there are a number of ways to do so. It’s possible to book the Reliance JioPhone by visiting any Jio retailer in addition to multi-brand retailers including the Reliance Digital stores network. There’ve been a lot of excitement about JioPhone, which comes at an effective price of Rs 0. Customers have to pay Rs 1,500 security deposit, which is refundable after three years upon returning the device.

Here’s how you can book the Reliance JioPhone at a store

We reached out to a number of offline retailers including official Jio Care and Digital Stores to understand the pre-booking procedure. We understood that no paperwork is required at the time of booking the JioPhone.

Step 1: Those interested in booking the JioPhone simply need to visit any Jio retailer or Reliance, pay the security deposit of Rs 500, and get the name registered.

Step 2: Customers will get a receipt, which they need to show up with at the time of picking up the delivery of the handset.

Step 3: The booking will take place on the first come first serve basis. So, customers will be given a unique booking number.

Step 4: Once the delivery is ready, customers will be notified by a call or an SMS, asking them to visit a Jio Store.

Step 5: Customers will need to pay the balance security deposit amounted Rs 1,000.

Paperwork such Aadhar card details may be required at the time of delivery, though. You can find the list of Jio stores, here: https://www.jio.com/Jio/portal/storeLocator

Here’s how you can book the Reliance JioPhone through an app

Step 1: First thing first, download and run the MyJio app. In order to book the JioPhone, tap the “Prebook now” option.

Step 2: Provide your mobile number and delivery pin code for pre-booking Jio Phone and tap the “Proceed” button.

Step 3: Once done, you can make a payment using JioMoney or PayTM wallets or UPI, credit card, debit card, or net banking.

Step 4: Once your payment is processed, you will get a confirmation and a unique transaction id.

Step 5: You can also view and transfer your booking by logging in with your mobile number.

In case you want to book a Reliance JioPhone for someone else

Step 1: Go to MyJio app and tap the “My booking” option. Enter the mobile number and area pin code of a person you want to buy a Reliance JioPhone for.

Step 2: Make the payment, and once it’s processed, both you and the person and you are buying the device for will get a confirmation through SMS.

Our story is developing…