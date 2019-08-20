Reliance JioGigaFiber to unveil on September 5: A comparison with BSNL, ACT, Airtel broadband plans

Reliance JioGigaFiber was made official at the company’s 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the service will go live commercially from September 5, 2019. Last year at the 41st AGM, Jio started the FTTH service with JioGigaFiber preview offers and after running the service for a year under testing phase, the GigaFiber is ready to enter the competition with existing players like Airtel V-Fiber, BSNL, and ACT Fibernet.

We list the broadband plans of Reliance JioGigaFiber and other similar services and broadband options to compare the prices and the additional benefits.

Reliance JioGigaFiber plans

The official plans for the Reliance JioGigaFiber will be announced on September 5 but Jio did hint at the pricing and speeds for its GigaFiber service. The minimum speed offered on Jio plans will be 100 Mbps and the maximum speed offered is 1Gbps. For the pricing, home fiber broadband internet will start at Rs 700 per month going up all the way to Rs 10,000 per month. This means even the basic Rs 700 per month plan will offer speeds of 100Mbps.

Apart from that, Reliance Jio also announced the Jio Welcome Offer which will give customers a 4K LED TV. Customers will also get the 4K set-top box for free as well. The offer is valid for customers who opt for the annual plans or what the company is calling as Jio-Forever plans.

Additionally, Jio is offering free access to some premium OTT (Over The Top) video streaming services with Select JioFiber Plans as well as first-day-first-show movies on television. JioFiber will also support local cable tv via its set-top box. JioGigaFiber also offers free landline service which can be used to make unlimited national calling to any mobile operator in the country.

BSNL Bharat Fiber plans

BSNL broadband plans start from Rs 777 per month and go up to Rs 16,999 per month. The Rs 777 base plan offers 500GB data with 50Mbps speed, after which the speed drops to 2Mbps. The Rs 849 pack comes with 600GB data with 50Mbps speed, after which the speed drops to 2Mbps.

With Rs 1,277 plan, BSNL offers 750GB of data with 100Mbps speed, after which speed drops to 2Mbps. The Rs 2,499 plan comes with 40GB data per day, Rs 4,499 plan comes with 55GB data per day, Rs 5,999 comes with 80GB data per day, Rs 9,999 plan comes with 120GB data per day and the most expensive Rs 16,999 plan comes with 170GB data per day at speeds of 100Mbps. All these plans continue to provide internet service but at a decreased speed after the usage of the data offered in the pack.

ACT Fibernet

The ACT is one of the major broadband service providers in India and is also the country’s largest fibre-focused wired broadband ISP. In Delhi, the company offers two plans. The Silver Promo plan from ACT offers 100Mbps internet speed and 500GB data for Rs 749 and the Platinum Promo pack from ACT offers 150Mbps speed and 1,000GB data for Rs 999.

Airtel V-Fiber broadband plans

Bharti Airtel is offering four broadband plans priced at Rs 799, Rs 1,099, Rs 1,599, and Rs 1,999. The cheapest Rs 799 Airtel V-Fiber plan offers unlimited national calling benefits, 100GB broadband data at speeds of 40Mbps, and up to 200GB bonus data for six months. The Rs 1,099 data plan offers unlimited national call benefits and includes 300GB broadband data at speeds of 100Mbps, and up to 500GB bonus data for six months.

Airtel V-Fiber’s Rs 1,599 data plan offers unlimited nationwide calling and 600GB broadband data with speeds of 300Mbps, and up to 1000GB bonus data for six months. The Rs 1,999 V-Fiber plan ships with unlimited national calls and unlimited broadband data at speeds of up to 100Mbps. This plan does not come with any bonus data.

Except for the Rs 799 plan, rest three Airtel broadband plans offer Airtel Thanks Benefits that comes with three months of free Netflix subscription and one year of Amazon Prime membership. Moreover, customers will also get full access to ZEE5, and Airtel TV Premium.