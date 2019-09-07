JioFiber plans comparison with Airtel broadband, Tata Sky broadband, ACT Fibernet

Reliance JioFiber prices have bee n revealed by the company with the plans starting at Rs 699 per month with speeds of 100Mbps and go up to Rs 8,499 per month for 1Gbps speed. All plans include Jio Home Gateway device worth Rs 5,000 as well as Jio 4k set-top box worth Rs 6,400.

Advertising

Also included in all plans is free voice calls anywhere in India, zero-latency gaming, home networking with content sharing at home and outside as well as Norton device security up to five devices. Users will need to pay a total of Rs 2,500 out of which Rs 1,500 will be refundable, while Rs 1,000 is installation charges. We compare JioFiber plans with Tata Sky broadband, Airtel broadband, and ACT Fibernet:

JioFiber plans start at Rs 699 per month, speeds up to 1Gbps

JioFiber Bronze plan of Rs 699 per month includes 100GB data plus 50GB extra at 100Mbps speeds. Users also get free three months access to JioCinema and JioSaavn. The Silver plan of Rs 849 bundles 200GB data and Jio is offering 200GB additional data as well. The speeds are 100Mbps and three months subscription to OTT apps is included as well.

The JioFiber Gold and Diamond plans of Rs 1,299 and Rs 2,499 per month respectively bundle anual subscription to OTT apps as well. JioFiber Gold plan comes with 500GB data plus 250GB extra at 250Mbps. The Diamond JioFiber plan includes 1250GB data and additional 250GB data.

Advertising

Both the Platinum and Titanium plans offer 1Gbps speeds with 2500GB and 5000GB data respectively. Both the plans also bundle annual subscription to OTT apps. Another benefit included in Diamond, Platinum, and Titanium plans is firs day-firs show access to movies and special Sports content.

Tata Sky broadband plans start at Rs 999, speeds up to 100Mbps

Tata Sky offers data rollover facility, which means subscribers can carry forward their leftover data to the next month. However, do note that the router or installation is not free with any of Tata Sky’s monthly broadband plans. In Delhi, the minimum speed is 25Mbps at Rs 999 per month and the maximum at 100Mbps at Rs 1,599 per month. Users get unlimited data.

In Bengaluru though, there is no data rollover facility. The Rs 999 monthly plan offers unlimited data at 25Mbps speeds. The Rs 2400 plan offers the maximum 100Mbps speeds and unlimited data.

The Tata Sky broadband plans for Mumbai include a Rs 999 monthly plan with 25Mbps speeds, Rs 1,249 plan with 50Mbps speeds and Rs 1,599 per month with 100Mbps speeds. The plans offer unlimited data.

Airtel broadband plans start at Rs 799, speeds up to 300Mbps

As for Airtel, it has four plans – Basic, Entertainment, Premium, VIP – with the same benefits in all three major cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Unlimited local and STD calls are included in all plans.

Airtel broadband Basic plan at Rs 799 per month bundles a total of 100GB data at up to 40Mbps speeds as well as 200GB bonus data. Subscription of Airtel Xstream service is included as well. The monthly rental of Entertainment plan is Rs 1,099 and it offers 300GB data at up to 100Mbps speeds plus 500GB bonus data. Subscribers of this plan also get free access to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 Premium, and Airtel Xstream.

Airtel Broadband’s Premium plan offers 600GB data at speeds up to 300Mbps at a monthly rental of Rs 1599. There is 1000GB bonus data. All other benefits are the same as Entertainment plan. Finally, the VIP plan at Rs 1,999 per month offers unlimited data at speeds up to 100Mbps as well as other benefits such as access to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 Premium Airtel Xstream, etc.

ACT Fibernet plans start at Rs 749, speeds up to 1Gbps

In Delhi, the ACT plan range from Rs 749 per month to Rs 4,999 per month. The speeds vary from 100Mbps to a maximum of 150Mbps. The most popular plans seem to be ACT Silver Promo, which offers 500GB data at 100Mbps speeds plus 1000GB extra data and the monthly rental is Rs 749. The ACT Platinum Promo plan will cost Rs 999 with up to 150Mbps speeds. It includes 1000GB data and the company is giving 1000GB extra data as well.

ACT also offers 1 Gbps speeds in Bengaluru at Rs 5,999 per month and this is the maximum speed offered by the company. The total data offered under ACT GIGA plan is 2500GB. The ACT plans in Bengaluru start at Rs 685 per month and minimum speeds of 15 Mbps.