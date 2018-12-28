Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Top prepaid plans under Rs 200

The tariff war in India is still on with telecom operators revising their plans to compete with rivals. For instance, Vodafone and Airtel recently revamped their Rs 199 prepaid recharge plans to offer 1.5GB daily data instead of 1.4GB per day previously.

Advertising

Reliance Jio, which is a major player in the Indian telecom sector, offers the same benefits at a slightly lower price. We take a look at the top prepaid plans under Rs 200 across Reliance Jio, Vodafone, and Airtel:

Airtel Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan

Airtel’s Rs 199 prepaid recharge offer was recently revised to give its customers 1.5GB 4G/3G data per day in comparison to 1.4GB daily data previously. The plan will be valid for 28 days, which means users can avail a total of 42GB data for the entire validity period.

Airtel’s Rs 199 prepaid plan also bundles unlimited local as well as STD and roaming plans. Other benefits include 100 SMSes per day. Post exhaustion of data, FUP (Fair Usage Policy) speeds will reduce to 64Kbps.

Advertising

Reliance Jio Rs 199, Rs 149 prepaid recharge plans

In comparison, Reliance Jio’s Rs 198 prepaid plan offers a total of 56GB data at 2GB data per day for 28 days. In addition, the plan bundles unlimited voice calls as well as 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Those who need lesser daily data can recharge with Jio’s Rs 149 prepaid plan, which offers 1.5GB data per day. The validity is 28 days and other benefits remain the same as well.

Vodafone Rs 199 prepaid plan

Vodafone also has Rs 199 prepaid plan that offers same benefits as Airtel’s Rs 199 plan, though calls are not truly unlimited. So, users can avail 1.5GB data per day for 28 days. This is paired with 100 free SMS per day.

However, Vodafone prepaid subscribers should note that the calling benefit comes with daily and weekly limits. Users can avail free calls for up to 250 minutes every day, or up to 1000 minutes per week.