Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 300 with more than 1GB data

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel prepaid plans: After Reliance Jio entered the Indian market with their affordable prepaid bundle plans, we have seen a new tariff war between all of the Indian telecom service providers.

Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone are the three major telecom service providers in India and now have prepaid plans quite similar to one another. Here is a list of the best prepaid plans that you can get from Airtel, Vodafone or Reliance Jio under Rs 300 that offers over 1GB of daily data.

Reliance Jio Rs 299 prepaid plan

One of the best prepaid plans with data, calling and SMS benefits you can get from Reliance Jio under Rs 300, costs Rs 299. Under the Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan, Reliance Jio offers its customers 3GB of daily 4G data along with unlimited voice calls and 100 daily SMS for 28 days, which brings the data benefits up to 84GB.

Reliance Jio along with the plan offers its customers complimentary access to its long list of free online content apps like Jio TV, Jio Money, and more. Customers who exceed the 3GB daily data limit will be able to access unlimited internet with speeds of up to 64Kbps.

Just know that if you are a new customer, you will have to get the Jio Prime membership at the time of purchasing a new connection. Jio Prime membership costs Rs 99 per year.

Vodafone Rs 255 prepaid plan

Vodafone has a Rs 255 prepaid plan that it lists on under its bonus card recharges. Under the plan, the company offers its users 2GB of daily 4G/3G/2G data for 28 days. Except for the daily data the company also offers its users unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within India and 100 daily SMSes. Users will be able to access the company’s Live TV, movies and more online content apps for free.

Vodafone users should take note, ‘unlimited calling’ doesn’t actually mean unlimited calling like in the case of Reliance Jio and Airtel. The plan comes with daily and weekly limits. Users can consider free calls for up to 250 minutes every day or up to 1,000 minutes per week.

Airtel Rs 249 prepaid plan

Airtel also has a similar plan to Vodafone’s Rs 255 prepaid plan, priced at Rs 249. Under the Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan, the company offers its users 2GB of daily data for 28 days. This prepaid plan comes with benefits of 56GB of 4G/3G/2G data, along with unlimited local/STD and roaming calling benefits.

Users purchasing this prepaid recharge plan will also get 100 free SMS daily along with access to all of Airtel’s digital content apps like Airtel TV, Wynk Music, etc.