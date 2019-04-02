Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best recharge plans with 84 days validity under Rs 500

According to a recent research report by Cable.co.uk, India has the lowest data prices in the world at Rs 18.5 for 1GB, compared to a global average of around Rs 600 per GB. This can be attributed to an aggressive pricing strategy adopted by telecom operators in India like Vodafone, Airtel, and BSNL, following the entry of Reliance Jio in 2016.

We take a look at the top prepaid recharge offers under Rs 500 from Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel with 84 days of validity, unlimited calling, data, and more:

Reliance Jio Rs 399 prepaid recharge offer:

Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 prepaid has a validity of 84 days and it offers a total of 126GB data at 1.5GB per day. Voice calls are truly unlimited and users also get 100 SMS per day. Complimentary access to Jio apps is included as well.

Reliance Jio Rs 448 prepaid recharge offer:

Jio’s Rs 448 prepaid also has a validity of 84 days. This plan offers a total of 168GB data at 2GB per day. Voice calls are truly unlimited and users get 100 SMS per day. Complimentary access to Jio apps is included as well.

Vodafone Rs 399 prepaid recharge offer:

Vodafone’s Rs 399 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 84 days. It offers users with 1GB data per day along with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls within India. Subscribers also get 100 SMS per day.

Vodafone Rs 458 prepaid recharge offer:

The Rs 458 prepaid plan from Vodafone also comes with a validity of 84 days. It offers 1.5GB data per day. Along with this, users get unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls within India. They also get 100 SMS per day.

Airtel Rs 399 prepaid recharge offer:

Airtel too offers 84 days of validity in their Rs 399 recharge plan. Customers who recharge with this pack can avail a total of 84GB data at 1GB per day. Also bundled is unlimited local, STD, as well as roaming calls and 100 SMS per day.

Airtel Rs 448 prepaid recharge offer:

Airtel Rs 448 recharge plan offers 82 days of validity. The users who recharge with this pack can avail 1.5GB data per day. Along with this, they also get unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls and 100 SMS per day.