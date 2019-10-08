Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans under Rs 400

With the introduction of Reliance Jio in 2016, we got to see all telecom network operators like Vodafone and Airtel cut their tariff rates significantly. Now, all of the telecom operators provide consumers with bundle packs at quite a cheaper rate than before. Due to this, we have also seen India is being counted in the list of countries, where data and calling prices are the most affordable in the world.

Now that the tariff war is over and plan prices have stabilised, we are getting to see these telecom operators make changes to their plans, thus making them much more attractive to the consumers so that they shift to their network. Today, we take a look at the top prepaid plans under Rs 400 across the three major telecom service providers: Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio, which offer the best value for money to customers.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 plan:

The best prepaid tariff plan that Reliance Jio has to offer is priced at Rs 399. The plan comes with a validity of 84 days and offers users 126GB of total data. Under the plan, users get 1.5GB of daily 4G data, unlimited voice calling facilities and 100 daily SMSes. It also offers customers a complimentary subscription to all of its apps including Jio TV, Jio Cinema and more.

Vodafone Rs 399 plan:

Vodafone also offers a Rs 399 tariff plan under its Bonus Card type of plans. Under this plan users get 1GB of daily 4G/3G data along with unlimited voice calls and daily 100 SMSes. Users can also access premium content on the company’s own Vodafone Play app. The plan comes with a validity of 84 days.

Airtel Rs 399 plan:

Just like Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel also has a prepaid tariff offering at Rs 399. The plan benefits are quite similar to the one offered by Vodafone. It offers consumers 1GB of daily data, unlimited calling facilities and 100 daily complimentary SMSes. The plan also offers users a free four week course on Shaw Acadamy, unlimited access to Wynk Music, one year worth Norton Mobile Security subscription and free access to its Airtel Xstream Premium service.