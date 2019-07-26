Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best prepaid data plans you can get in India

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: India is one of the most affordable countries when it comes to data. Since the introduction of Reliance Jio in India, we have seen a reduction in the recharge amounts that companies charge for prepaid plans. Along with providing users with cheaper data in these plans telecom operators are also providing them with free calls, SMSes and entertainment services.

However, sometimes you only require data and can do without all of the extra services and complimentary things that companies provide you. Here’s a list of the best data top-ups you can get from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone.

Reliance Jio

The best data top-up that Reliance Jio offers is the Rs 251 4G data voucher, which offers users a total data of 102GB. Under this pack, customers can use the 102GB of 4G data according to their requirements as it is not distributed in terms of x amount of data per day. This data plan comes with a validity of 51 days.

Vodafone

The best data pack which Vodafone has to offer is priced at Rs 98 and is listed as an internet pack on the company’s website. Under this plan, the customers are offered 6GB of 4G/3G/2G data with a validity of 28 days. Users will not get any talktime or any other benefits with this pack.

Airtel

Lastly, Airtel, just like Vodafone, offers its customers 6GB of 4G/3G/2G data with a validity of 28 days for Rs 98. They too do not provide any sort of other benefits along with this pack to the users. If anyone needs validity over data, they can opt for the company’s Rs 29 prepaid plan which provides users with 520MB of data for 28 days.