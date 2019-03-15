Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs BSNL prepaid recharge offers: Best plans with unlimited calls, data under Rs 500

Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs Airtel vs Vodafone Prepaid Recharge Plans: Thanks to aggressive competition in the telecom sector, India now has the cheapest data rates in the world, as per a research by Cable.co.uk. Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio, and BSNL have some of the most afforable plans under Rs 200. However, those who want unlimited calls, data benefits for a longer validity period can look at slightly expensive prepaid packs that offer maximum benefits.

We look at the top prepaid recharge offers under Rs 500 from Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio and BSNL with unlimited calling, data, and more:

Airtel Rs 399 prepaid recharge offer:

The validity for Airtel’s Rs 399 prepaid plan is 84 days and people who recharge with the pack can avail a total of 84GB data at 1GB per day. Unlimited local, STD as we;; as roaming calls and 100 SMS per day are bundled as well.

Airtel Rs 448 prepaid recharge offer:

Airtel’s Rs 448 plan offers its users 1.5GB data per day and the validity is 82 days. The total data offered under this plan is 123GB. The calling and SMS benefits are the same as Airtel’s Rs 399 recharge offer.

Airtel Rs 509 prepaid recharge offer:

Airtels’ Rs 509 prepaid recharge offer can be considered as well as validity is 90 days and it offers 1.4GB data per day. In addition, it comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls as well as 100 SMS per day.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 prepaid recharge offer:

Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 prepaid has a validity of 84 days and it offers a total of 126GB data at 1.5GB per day. Voice calls are truly unlimited and users also get 100 SMS per day. All Reliance Jio plans come with a complimentary subscription to its suite of apps like MyJio, JioCinema, JioXpressNews, JioCloud, and more.

Reliance Jio Rs 448 prepaid recharge offer:

Another long term plan by Jio is its Rs 448 prepaid plan that offers its users a total of 168GB data for the entire validity period of 84 days or 2GB data per day. Truly unlimited voice calls, 100 daily SMS and complimentary subscription to Jio apps are also part of the plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 498 prepaid recharge offer:

Reliance Jio users who recharge with its Rs 498 prepaid pack get access to 2GB data per day, truly unlimited voice calls, 100 daily SMS and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The validity is 91 days so the total data offered under this plan is 182GB.

Vodafone Rs 399 prepaid recharge offer:

Vodafone’s Rs 399 prepaid plan gives its users truly unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls within India. Users can also avail 1GB data per day, and 100 SMS per day. The validity is 84 days.

Vodafone Rs 479 prepaid recharge offer:

Vodafone’s Rs 479 prepaid plan offers 1.6GB daily data for 84 days. It also comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls as well as 100 SMS per day. More benefits like free access to live TV, movies and more on Vodafone Play app is also included.

Vodafone Rs 509 prepaid recharge offer:

The benefits included under Vodafone’s Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan are unlimited local, STD and roaming calls plus 100 SMS per day and 1.5GB 3G/4G data per day. The validity is 90 days. It also bundles free access to live TV, movies and more on Vodafone Play app.

BSNL Rs 399 prepaid recharge offer:

BSNL’s Rs 399 offers unlimited voice calls as well as national roaming including Mumbai and Delhi as well as 100 SMS per day. The data offered is 1GB per day and speeds will reduce to 80 kbps after exhaustion of daily limit. Users can also access free PRBT with unlimited song change option. The validity is 74 days.

BSNL Rs 448 prepaid recharge offer:

BSNL’s Rs 448 prepaid plan offers 1GB data per day 84 days as well as unlimited local, STD and roaming calls (excluding Mumbai and Delhi). Users can also avail 100 SMS per day.