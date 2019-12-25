Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Top prepaid plans under Rs 200

Best prepaid plans under Rs 200 from Reliance Jio, Vodafone, and Airtel. Best prepaid plans under Rs 200 from Reliance Jio, Vodafone, and Airtel.

Telecom companies in India including Airtel and Vodafone recently hiked prepaid recharge prices after both the players reported massive losses in the quarter ending September 2019. Another key player, Reliance Jio also revised its plans as well. The new tariffs were valid from December 3 for Airtel and Vodafone, while Reliance Jio announced revamped plans on December 6.

For those looking for the most affordable prepaid plans that come bundled with calling as well as data benefits, options to consider can be Rs 149 and Rs 219 plans available for both Airtel and Vodafone users. Reliance Jio subscribers can consider Rs 149 and Rs 199 recharge offers. We compare the benefits of prepaid plans under Rs 200 by Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone:

Airtel Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan

Airtel is offering truly unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls on any network, total of 2GB data, and 300 SMS under its Rs 149 prepaid plan. The validity is 28 days. Do note that the 2GB data is for the entire validity period and not per day, which means users will get 2GB data in all valid for 28 days.

Airtel Rs 219 prepaid recharge plan

Airtel’s Rs 219 prepaid plan offers truly unlimited local, STD and roaming calls on any network, 100 SMS and data benefits. The plan, which is valid for 28 days also bundles 1GB data per day. So the total data offered under Airtel’s Rs 219 plan is 28GB.

Vodafone Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan

Vodafone bundles nearly the same benefits with its Rs 149 as Airtel’s Rs 149 pack including truly unlimited local, national calls to all networks, 2GB data, and 300 SMS for 28 days. However, Vodafone subscribers can avail added benefit of access to Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999 for the entire validity period.

Vodafone Rs 219 prepaid recharge plan

Vodafone’s Rs 219 prepaid plan also bundles truly unlimited local and national calls to all networks along with 1GB data per day and 100 SMS. The validity is 28 days, which means a total of 28GB data under this plan. Access to Vodafone Play and ZEE5 is bundled as well.

Reliance Jio Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited voice calls to Jio network, while there is FUP of 300 minutes wen it comes to Jio to Non-Jio voice calls. It also includes 1GB data per day. The validity of this plan is 24 days. Users also get 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan

The Rs 199 plan by Reliance Jio will be valid for 28 days and it offers 1.5GB data per day. There’s unlimited Jio to Jio calling and FUP of 1,000 minutes for Jio to non-Jio calling. More benefits include 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription of Jio apps.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd