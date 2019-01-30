Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone recharge plans: Best offers under Rs 250

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Prepaid Recharge Plans: At present, Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone are the three major telecom service providers in India. The entry of Reliance Jio in Indian telecom market started a tariff war between the three. The companies are providing prepaid recharge plans similar to each other.

Here is a list of the best-prepaid recharge plans that you can get from Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio under Rs 250.

Airtel Rs 249, Rs 199, Rs 169, Rs 95 prepaid plan

For Rs 249, Airtel is offering its users 2GB of daily data for 28 days. This prepaid plan gives 56GB of 4G/3G data, along with unlimited local/STD and roaming calling and 100 daily SMS.

In Rs 199 prepaid plan, Airtel users receive 1.5GB of daily data for 28 days along with similar benefits as the Rs 249 plan.

Airtel also has a cheaper plan for users, who need less data. Priced at Rs 169, the prepaid plan offers 1GB daily data for 28 days. It also bundles unlimited local/STD and roaming calls along with daily 100 free SMS.

Airtel’s Rs 95 prepaid recharge plan offers 500MB of 3G data with 28 days validity. It also offers talktime of Rs 95 along with local and STD call tariff rate of Rs 0.3 per minute.

Vodafone Rs 245, Rs 209, Rs 199, Rs 169, Rs 49 prepaid plan

Vodafone’s Rs 245 prepaid recharge plan is offering talktime of Rs 245 along with 2GB data valid for 84 days. The plan also offers a tariff rate of local/STD calls at Rs 0.3 per minute for the validity period.

Vodafone also has prepaid plans that provide daily data. Under Vodafone’s Rs 209 plan, a user can avail the benefits of 1.6GB data per day for a period of 28 days. The plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within India along with 100 SMS per day.

Similar to Airtel’s Rs 199 plan, Vodafone is also offering 1.5GB daily data for 28 days for Rs 199. The plan also carries other benefits like daily 100 SMS along with unlimited local/STD and roaming calls.

Vodafone’s Rs 169 prepaid plan offers 1GB daily data for 28 days along with similar benefits as the Rs 199 plan. This includes free unlimited voice calls on local, STD. Vodafone also has a Rs 49 prepaid plan. It offers 1GB of 4G/3G/2G data for 28 days, but there is no free voice calling on this.

Reliance Jio Rs 198, 149, 98 prepaid recharge plans

Reliance Jio’s Rs 198 prepaid plan offers a total of 56GB data at 2GB data per day for 28 days. In addition, the plan also bundles unlimited voice calls (local, STD and roaming) as well as 100 SMS per day.

The company’s Rs 149 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data per day for a period of 28 days. Other benefits remain the same as well. Again, Reliance Jio is offering similar benefits to Airtel and Vodafone at a lesser price.

Reliance Jio also has a Rs 99 plan. It offers 2GB data in total for a validity of 28 days. The plan also offers 300 SMS in total along with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls for the validity period.