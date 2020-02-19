Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Prepaid plans under Rs 400 with longer validity

Reliance Jio vs Bharti Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Prepaid packs under Rs 400. Reliance Jio vs Bharti Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Prepaid packs under Rs 400.

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea recently got out of a tariff war and revised their prepaid offerings. Some prepaid packs were discontinued, some got their price increased whereas others now come with lesser benefits. Last time we compared the monthly prepaid recharge plans offered by Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea and this time, we are listing down the plans from the three operators that are priced under Rs 400 and come with at least 56 days of validity.

Reliance Jio longer validity plans under Rs 400

Reliance Jio has discontinued a long list of prepaid plans. At the moment, it only offers a single prepaid pack under Rs 400 price range that comes with a long validity period. Users can get 1.5GB data per day with Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 prepaid plan that also comes with 100 daily SMS and complimentary access to Jio apps. The prepaid pack offers 56 days of validity during which subscribers can make unlimited on-net calls (Jio to Jio) and 2000 minutes of off-net calls (Jio to non-Jio).

Bharti Airtel longer validity plans under Rs 400

Airtel offers two prepaid packs that are priced under Rs 400 and come with long validity periods. The Rs 379 prepaid recharge pack offers 6GB of total data with a validity of 84 days. The pack also comes with 900 SMS and truly unlimited calling. The additional benefits on the pack include free subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream along with free 4-week course on Shaw Academy and free Anti-virus for your phone.

For those who want daily data benefits with longer validity, Airtel has a Rs 399 prepaid offering that comes with 1.5GB data per day along with 100 daily SMS for a validity of 56 days. The additional benefits on the prepaid pack are the same as the earlier plan.

Vodafone-Idea longer validity plans under Rs 400

Under Rs 400, Vodafone-Idea has two prepaid packs that come with 56 days of validity and another plan that comes with 84 days of validity. The Rs 269 prepaid plan from Vodafone offers 4GB of total data and 1000 SMS for a validity of 56 days. Those who want even greater validity period can opt for Vodafone’s Rs 379 prepaid offering that comes with a total of 6 GB of data and 1000 SMS for a validity of 84 days.

For those who want daily data benefits, Vodafone has a prepaid pack priced at Rs 399. Users can get 1.5GB data per day for a validity of 56 days along with 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits on all the plans include free Vodafone Play and ZEE5 subscription.

