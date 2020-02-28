Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Prepaid plans under Rs 150 with unlimited calls, data

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 150 with unlimited calls as well as data benefits. Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 150 with unlimited calls as well as data benefits.

Reliance Jio recently launched Rs 49 and Rs 69 prepaid recharge plans with unlimited calling and data benefits, though only for JioPhone users. However, other users who are looking for these benefits at affordable prices can consider the company’s Rs 129 or Rs 149 recharge plans, which are available for everyone.

For under Rs 150, rivals like Airtel and Vodafone-Idea also offer several options. We look at the prepaid recharge plans under Rs 150 from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea that offer unlimited calls as well as data benefits.

Reliance Jio Rs 129 prepaid recharge plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 129 prepaid recharge voucher will be valid for 28 days and it offers a total of 2GB data. When it comes to calling, Jio to Jio is unlimited, while there is a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of 1000 minutes for Jio to non-Jio calls. The plan also includes 300 SMS for the entire validity period and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan

The Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan by Reliance Jio will be valid for 24 days. It offers 1GB data per day or 24GB data in all. Users also get unlimited Jio to Jio calls, while there is a FUP of 300 minutes on calls made to non-Jio numbers. More benefits include 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Airtel Rs 19 prepaid recharge plan

This is a short term recharge pack that comes with a validity of two days. It also offers truly unlimited local, STD and roaming calls on any network and 200MB data.

Airtel Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan

Airtel’s Rs 149 prepaid recharge offer includes truly unlimited calls on any network apart from 2GB total data and 300 SMS. The validity of this plan is 28 days. Do note that users get 2GB data in all and there’s no daily FUP, which means the entire data can be consumed in a single day as well.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 19 prepaid recharge plan

Vodafone prepaid users who recharge with the company’s Rs 19 plan can avail truly unlimited local and national calls to all networks in addition to a total of 200MB data. Vodafone is also offering complimentary subscription to Vodafone Play and Zee5. The validity is two days.

For Idea customers, the benefits include truly unlimited calls and 200MB data for two days.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 129 prepaid recharge plan

Vodafone’s Rs 129 plan offers truly unlimited local and national calls to all networks along with 2GB data and 300 SMS. The validity is 24 days. In addition, users can also avail complimentary subscription of Vodafone Play and Zee5.

Idea customers can avail the same benefits for a validity of 24 days except for the Vodafone Play and Zee5 free access.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan

Vodafone’s Rs 149 plan offers the same benefits as its Rs 129 plan, but for a longer validity period of 28 days. It includes truly unlimited calls to all networks, 2GB data, 300 SMS as well as complimentary subscription of Vodafone Play, Zee5.

Idea customers opting for its Rs 149 prepaid plan can avail 2GB data, truly unlimited calls and 300 SMS for the entire validity period of 28 days.

