Jio’s new All-in-One packs compared to Airtel and Vodafone’s existing packs

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Reliance Jio has been known to offer the cheapest tariff packs to its subscribers but since it announced that calling to non-Jio numbers from its network will cost its users 6 paise per minute, that might not hold true now. The 6 paise per minute cost is equal to the IUC or Interconnect Usage Charge telecom companies pay each other for calls made to other networks from their network.

Advertising

Jio has introduced new All-in-One plans that come with usual data benefits as well as a minimum of 1000 minutes to make calls to non-Jio numbers. The new plans of Reliance Jio cost Rs 222, Rs 333, Rs 444 and Rs 555 each. Here is how these All-in-One plans compare to Airtel’s and Vodafone’s prepaid tariff packs:

Reliance Jio Rs 222 plan vs Airtel vs Vodafone

The Rs 222 All-in-One prepaid plan of Reliance Jio offers unlimited Jio-to-Jio calling and 1000 minutes for calling to non-Jio numbers. The pack also offers 100 national SMS per day. The Rs 222 plan offers 2GB 4G data per day with a validity of 28 days.

In comparison, Airtel’s Rs 249 prepaid plan offers unlimited national calling, 100 national SMS per day, and 2GB data per day. Vodafone offers the same perks, that is– unlimited calling, 100 daily SMS, and 2GB data per day with 28 days validity, for Rs 229.

Advertising

Reliance Jio Rs 333 plan vs Airtel vs Vodafone

The Rs 333 prepaid recharge plan of Reliance Jio offers 56 days of validity and comes with similar benefits like the other All-in-One plan. It offers 2GB 4G data per day, 1000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calling, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calling, and 100 national SMS per day.

Airtel and Vodafone do not offer any data tariff pack with 56 days of validity. The plans have either 28 days of validity or 82/84 days of validity.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 444 and Rs 555 prepaid plan vs Airtel and Vodafone

Reliance Jio’s All-in-One Rs 444 plan comes with 2GB per day, 100 national SMS per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calling, and 1000 minutes for Jio to non-Jio calling for a validity of 84 days. However, since 1000 minutes of calling to other networks might not be sufficient for a three-month period (approx) so Jio has another All-in-One plan priced at Rs 555 that comes with 3000 minutes of calling to non-Jio numbers.

In comparison to Jio’s Rs 444 and Rs 555 prepaid plans, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 2GB daily data, and 100 SMS per day for Rs 499. The plan comes with a validity of 82 days. Vodafone offers the same benefits including the unlimited calling, 2GB daily data, and 100 SMS per day, for Rs 511. This plan comes with a validity of 84 days.

Also read | Airtel has fastest download speeds, Jio has highest 4G availability: OpenSignal

Also, while Reliance Jio’s All-in-One packs come with only 2GB data per day validity, Airtel and Vodafone users have other plans to choose from that come with 1GB, 1.5GB, 1.6GB, 2.5GB, and 3GB daily data benefits.