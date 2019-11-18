Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200

The entry of Reliance Jio in the Indian Telecom market started a tariff war in the prepaid segment with the Mukesh Ambani led telecom operator offering the cheapest 4G data packs. However, things have changed since Jio introduced IUC costs of 6 paise per minute for calls to numbers on non-Jio network.

Recently, Jio included non-Jio calling minutes to its monthly plan of Rs 149 but reduced the validity of the plan. We are comparing the prepaid recharge plans of Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone under Rs 200 price range.

Reliance Jio Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan

Reliance Jio has revamped its Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan to offer unlimited calling to numbers on Jio network and 300 minutes of calling to numbers on non-Jio networks. The pack also comes with 1.5GB 4G data per day as well as 100 daily national SMS. The plan is valid for 24 days, which earlier used to offer 28 days of validity. The pack also comes with complimentary subscription to Jio apps as well.

Airtel Rs 199, Rs 169 prepaid recharge plan

Airtel’s Rs 199 prepaid recharge pack is offering 1.5GB daily data and 100 SMS per day. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days. Airtel’s prepaid plan also offers unlimited to calling to all networks along with additional benefits like one-year subscription of Norton Mobile Security, complimentary subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream apps.

Airtel’s Rs 169 prepaid recharge plan comes with the same benefits as the Rs 199 plan but the daily data is restricted to 1GB per day. Also, the additional benefits only include the subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream apps.

Vodafone Rs 199, Rs 169 prepaid recharge plan

Vodafone’s Rs 199 prepaid recharge pack offers 1.5GB data per day along with unlimited calling and 100 daily SMS. The plan is valid for 28 days.

Vodafone also offers a cheaper monthly data pack priced at Rs 169 that comes with similar benefits like the Rs 199 plan including unlimited calling and 100 daily SMS for a validity of 28 days, but it offers only 1GB data per day.