Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans under Rs 500

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone are the top three telecom service providers currently operating in India. They recently got out of a tariff war, which started with the launch of Reliance Jio back in 2016. All of these companies recently bumped up the prices of its tariff plans, reducing benefits offered.

Today we will be taking a look at the best prepaid plans under Rs 500 offered from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone.

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Reliance Jio Rs 444 plan

Under the Rs 444 plan Reliance Jio offers its customers a total data benefit of 112GB. The plan offers 2GB of high-speed daily data, which when finished reduces the speed to 64Kbps along with unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 2,000 minutes for non-Jio calls and 100 SMSes per day. Apart from this, it also offers customers complimentary access to its app suite, which includes apps like Jio TV, JioMoney and more. This plan comes with a validity of 56 days.

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Airtel Rs 449 plan

Airtel offers customers 2GB of daily data along with truly unlimited calls and 100 daily complimentary SMSes under its Rs 449 prepaid plan. Airtel, unlike Jio, does not meter its users from making calls to other networks. The plan comes with a validity of 56 days.

Apart from these benefits, Airtel also offers consumers purchasing its Rs 449 prepaid plan other benefits. These benefits include a free four week course on Shaw Academy, complimentary access to its Wynk Music service, access to its Xstream Premium app and a flat cashback of Rs 150 on the purchase of a FASTag card, which is going to become mandatory for all car owners from January 15.

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Vodafone Rs 449 plan

Vodafone’s Rs 449 plan comes with a validity of 56 days. Under it, the company offers users 2GB of daily high-speed data, unlimited calls and 100 daily SMSes. Just like Airtel, Vodafone also does not meter the minutes its users can call on other networks. Additional benefits include complimentary access to Vodafone Play services and a Zee5 subscription worth Rs 999.

